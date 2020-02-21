It takes a lot to win in PUBG, but familiarity with the map and its weapons is key. A good loadout usually consists of a long-range gun and a back-up weapon for up-close encounters.

But for the majority of the mid-game in PUBG, a sniper rifle will come in handy in numerous ways since you can spot enemies from a distance while the circle of death closes in.

Here are the best sniper rifles in PUBG and where to find them.

AWM

Image via PUBG Corp.

The AWM is a dominant sniper rifle in PUBG. It can one-shot a level three helmet, making it formidable in the late game. One of its main downsides, though, is that it uses .300 Magnum ammo. Equip this beast with an 8x scope and go nuts.

Where to find it: The AWM and its ammo can only be found in care packages on Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, and Sanhok.

M24

Image via PUBG Corp.

Next up on the totem pole is the M24, which is a bolt-action rifle just like the AWM and functions like its weaker younger brother. Accuracy is key, but when your shot is on, it can be dominant.

Where to find it: The M24 is confined solely to care packages on Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok, but its 7.62 ammo can be found almost anywhere.

Mk14 EBR

Image via PUBG Corp.

The Mk14 is a beast. It’s semi-automatic, like its cousin the SKS, but it’s more powerful and can be insanely accurate when fully kitted with a grip, cheek pad, and compensator.

Where to find it: The Mk14 is only available in care packages on Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok, but its 7.62 ammo can be found almost anywhere.

Mini 14

Image via PUBG Corp.

The Mini 14 is aptly named since it’s kind of a miniature version of the M14. It’s a carbine/DMR semi-auto rifle and it’s another sniper, like the SKS and Mk14, that’s useful for its ability to fire quickly.

Where to find it: The Mini 14 is a regular loot drop and can be found as floor loot around Erangel, Vikendi, and Miramar. It uses 5.56 ammo, which is very common.

Kar98k

Image via PUBG Corp.

The Kar98k is probably the worst of the bolt-action sniper rifles, but it’s still a monster in the right pair of steady hands. It’s readily available in a lot of areas around the map and it’s a gun that most players should become accustomed to using due to its consistency.

Where to find it: The Kar98k is commonly found in military areas as well as some houses and apartments on Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok.

SKS

Image via PUBG Corp.

PUBG’s first designated marksman rifle, the SKS can be insane when fully equipped with a compensator, foregrip, extended quickdraw mag, and cheek pad. The SKS trades damage for fire rate, and when it holds 20 shots with an extended quickdraw mag, it can be used to lay down constant fire up close or from afar.

Where to find it: The SKS is commonly found in military areas as well as some houses and apartments on Miramar, Erangel, Vikendi, and Sanhok.

VSS

Image via PUBG Corp.

The VSS is the weakest sniper in the game, but its usefulness is in the fact that it comes with a suppressor and is semi-automatic. Because of this, it can be spammed fairly easily to put out decent 9mm damage at close to medium range.

Where to find it: The VSS can be found in houses and apartments throughout Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.