How to find the Erangel secret basement key in PUBG

Hidden in the intricacies and mysteries of PUBG: Battlegrounds’ iconic map Erangel are a bunch of “Secret Rooms” players can break open for a chance to collect top-tier loot. That said, these rooms are only accessible using a Secret Room Key.

What is the Secret Room (Basement) Key in PUBG?

Before discussing the key, let’s talk about the room it’s created to protect. Secret Rooms in PUBG: Battlegrounds are hidden locations accessible through wooden entrances on the ground and contain rare loot. If you are hoping to find tier-three and crate loot in these rooms at all times, though, think again. Although you’ll get better loot in these rooms than in most other locations on the map, it might not always be worth the extra work you do to locate and unlock them.

What Secret Rooms in PUBG look like. Image via BloodStoneBat on Steam

Secret Rooms can’t be unlocked without the Secret Room Key, or Basement key, as some of us prefer calling it.

Secret Room Key in PUBG. Image via BloodStoneBat on Steam

You’ll have to break open the wooden entrance to the room first (fire a weapon or use a grenade) and then use the key to enter the room. The sound you make when unlocking a room might attract enemies, so you may want to be vigilant.

Where to find the Secret Room (Basement) key in PUBG?

Unlike the rooms, Secret Room Keys spawn randomly as global loot, so you’d have to depend on your luck for this one. I suggest dropping in popular locations for a higher chance of locating a Secret Key. You might find a key early on in Pochinki, Military Base, or Georgopol.

To make it easier for you, here’s a map marking the locations of all the Secret Rooms, created by a Steam user named BloodStoneBat:

All Secret Room locations in PUBG’s Erangel. Image via BloodStoneBat on Steam

There are a total of 15 Secret Rooms in PUBG’s Erangel map, at the time of writing. Most of them are near hot drops, so expect enemy teams planning to steal your loot to lurk nearby.