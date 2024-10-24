What is Casual Mode in PUBG?

Logging into PUBG for the first time can feel daunting due to the various modes and playlists available. Casual Mode is one of the initial modes you might be tempted to play.

Recommended Videos

While the developers originally created the mode to allow new players to get used to battle royale gameplay and the game before facing actual players, players have used it for varying reasons since it was introduced.

But what is it, and how does it differ from other modes?

How does Casual Mode work in PUBG?

Prepare to dive in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Casual Mode in PUBG is a beginner-friendly mode that drops around 10+ players into a game mostly filled with bots. This mode gives players a chance to get used to the game and the world at a pace that suits them against opponents who won’t have thousands of hours of playtime.

While the mode is for beginners, anyone can play it anytime. Even though the game is intended for new players, veteran players can also participate in the mode to help them with specific challenges if they want a break from the normal modes or to test out an idea.

You can only join three casual games per day. The three-games-a-day limit has been part of Casual Mode since it was first released in 2022’s 13.2 patch notes. Krafton specified that the mode wasn’t meant to replace normal game modes, with the logic being the mode is mainly there for newbie training.

Outside of the inclusion of bots, Casual Mode is the same PUBG experience, only with computer-controlled players over real ones.

How do you start a Casual Mode match in PUBG?

You can change your mode to Casual Mode in PUBG on the main menu using the slider.

In the bottom left of your screen, above the Play button and below the solo or squad option, you can find a slider that, when clicked once, changes to Casual Mode. As mentioned before, you can only participate in this mode three times a day, so be sure to make the most of your chances of getting used to the game for the first time.

After completing three Casual Mode matches, you can only play against other players until the daily limit resets. So get in as much training as you can ahead of your first potential battle royale victory.

A quick summary

To summarize, Casual Mode is:

Made for beginners to get used to the game

Is mostly filled with bots

Has 10-12 actual players in the game at one time

It can only be played three times a day

It is also used by veteran players to complete challenges and tasks

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy