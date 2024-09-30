In PUBG Mobile, ping and latency are crucial in your chances of surviving close gunfights and risky end zones. While picking a good ISP is non-negotiable for low internet ping, choosing the right DNS server may help optimize your network while reducing congestion effects.

Looking for the best DNS servers for PUBG Mobile? We’ve got you covered.

What are the best DNS servers to use for PUBG Mobile?

The best DNS for PUBG Mobile?

Cloudflare

Preferred DNS: 1.1.1.1

Alternate DNS: 1.0.0.1

Cloudflare is an excellent option for PUBG Mobile users who want to escape their ISP’s laggy DNS. Not just gaming—you can also enjoy fast and secure internet browsing with its service.

To use Cloudflare, download the 1.1.1.1 app from the App Store or Play Store. Launch the app and enable the 1.1.1.1 module to switch. You can now try playing PUBG Mobile to see if your issues persist.

Google Public DNS

Preferred DNS: 8.8.8.8

Alternate DNS: 8.8.4.4

Google offers its users a huge catalog of useful online services and products, so why not use a free, gaming-friendly DNS? Ditch your ISP’s bottlenecked DNS for Google Public DNS to enjoy a boost in your PUBG Mobile experience and better security.

You need to configure a few settings on your Android or iOS device to use Google Public DNS.

Android

Open the Settings app on your device. Search and open Network & internet settings. Tap and hold on the network name you’re connected to and select Modify or Edit. Go to Advanced settings, tap on DHCP, and then choose Static. Type 8.8.8.8 in the DNS 1 field and 8.8.8.4 in the DNS 2 field. Save.

Depending on the Android version or skin you use, these settings may appear slightly differently on your device.

iOS

Open the Settings app. Tap on Wi-Fi. Next, tap the i button beside your network name, scroll down, and select Configure DNS. Tap on Manual and then on Add server. Type 8.8.8.8 and then 8.8.8.4 to save and use Google DNS.

Quad9

Preferred DNS: 9.9.9.9

Alternate DNS: 149.112.112.112

If you’re looking for high privacy in addition to optimized speeds in PUBG Mobile and other games, Quad9 is a great DNS pick. You can set it up in the same way we explained for Google Public DNS above.

What is a DNS and does it really lower ping for gaming?

Is the DNS hype real?

Simply put, DNS stands for Domain Name System. Basically, your computer doesn’t understand the wordy URLs you are familiar with; it only understands IP addresses and forwards you to a website based on that. But with so many platforms available, it’s impossible for a human being to remember alphanumeric IP codes for every website they want to visit. A Domain Name System solves this issue by translating the website URL you usually type into the search bar into an alphanumeric IP address for your computer.

If you’re wondering whether switching to a different DNS will magically fix your bad internet, here’s the truth. Domain Name Servers aren’t responsible for the internet quality you’re subscribed to, so changing it won’t make up for the lousy service your ISP offers. We suggest switching to a different provider or talking to your present provider about how they can help optimize your network connection for gaming.

Sometimes, however, certain “gaming-friendly” DNS can slightly lower ping, reduce latency, and temporarily fix network errors. The DNS provided by your ISP may be congested with too many queries, causing a jittery experience in PUBG Mobile. To fix this, gamers generally recommend using Google or Cloudflare DNS instead of the one your ISP provides.

Also, if PUBG Mobile isn’t supported in your region, DNS like Cloudflare and Quad9 can help unblock and run the app on your device.

Other ways to fix your network for PUBG Mobile

If switching the DNS doesn’t help, don’t worry. We’ve listed some workarounds to fix your network for PUBG Mobile. Here’s what you can try:

Try restarting your router and modem if you haven’t already.

Reboot your mobile device.

Close background apps that might be hogging up your device’s resources.

Make sure you aren’t connected to a VPN as it may cause high ping.

Try clearing the PUBG Mobile app’s cache data and see if it helps. This only applies to Android phones; on an iOS device, you must reinstall the app to clear the cache.

Uninstall the game and reinstall it.

If nothing works, talk to your ISP about the internet quality you get or it may be time to switch to a different provider.

