Image via Krafton
How to play Winner Winner Romantic Dinner: PUBG dating sim

Love is in the air and so are some rewards. Here's how to play the new PUBG dating sim.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|

Published: Apr 2, 2025 09:55 am

PUBG: Battlegrounds is hosting an odd new dating sim alt experience, and despite being an April Fools’ announcement, this isn’t a joke. If you’re wondering how to play it, we’re here to tell you everything about the PUBG dating sim or Winner Winner Romantic Dinner event.

Following the tradition of several video game makers on April Fools’ Day, Krafton has launched a couple of exclusive events, giving PUBG players a chance to celebrate the custom in their favorite shooter. While in your regular BR matches, you can complete special missions to earn Event Tokens, BP, and much more. But if you’re looking for something more adventurous, Krafton, in collaboration with ReLU Games, has set up the quirky Winner Winner Romantic Dinner dating sim, which has additional rewards for everyone willing to put in some hours. 

But before you expect more than you should, here’s the catch: instead of waifu-style romance, you’ll be wooing your favorite weapons represented by anime avatars. You know, AUG, Kar98k, and more. Well, at least, you’ll still see some beautiful… guns and earn some pretty valuable rewards for completing the event.

How to play the Winner Winner Romantic Dinner dating sim in PUBG

AUG in PUBG dating sim
Literally dating a gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need a PC or mobile browser to play this April Fools’ event in PUBG. You can’t play the dating sim on your console browser, so make sure you’re on a compatible device and then go to the official page of the Winner Winner Romantic Dinner event

Here, scroll down a bit and select KRAFTON ID log-in. Use your credentials to log in. If you play PUBG on PC, you can also click on the event page in-game to get here. 

After you log in, you’ll be taken to the event page. Here, select Play Now to start the game. That’s it. Let it load, and you can experience a dating sim with weapons.

All rewards in PUBG dating sim: Winner Winner Romantic Dinner event

Before you get lost in the musical drama between AUG, AKM, Kar98k, and Molotov Cocktail, make sure you know what you need to do to earn all the rewards associated with the PUBG dating sim.

Specific ending rewards in PUBG Dating sim
Reach specific endings to earn these cuties. Image via Krafton

Here’s what you can earn and how to get them. 

ItemsRequirement
Toast to Eternal Love nameplate, 10x Contraband couponsUnlock ending with Molotov Cocktail
Go the Distance for Love nameplate, 10x Contraband couponsUnlock ending with Kar98k
Heartbeat on Full Auto, 10x Contraband couponsUnlock ending with AKM
Luckiest Day of Love sprayReach any ending
Bow and Bouquet emblemReach a second ending
500 G-CoinReach a third ending
Ending collection rewards in PUBG dating sim
Reach a total of three endings to collect all these rewards. Image via Krafton

There are a total of six endings in this dating sim. To get the nameplates and Contraband coupons, you need to unlock specific endings, so be mindful of your choices and pick the weapon you want to pursue carefully.

Thankfully, the Winner Winner Romantic Dinner dating sim event will be live till April 29 \, so you’ll have plenty of time to get past all the cringey dialogue and earn \the rewards.

