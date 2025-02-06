Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 theories that make us excited for Chapter 5

While Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 underwhelmed me with predominately running simulator gameplay, its lore was captivating, fitting for an indie horror series that has developed a strong name for itself for its complex, ever-changing story that sparks theories and debate for its content alone.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 had the most characters, lore, and greatest development in the series yet, and this installment alone featured multiple revelations that had you gasping for air. So much information was packed into the notes and VHS tapes, and more in its rollercoaster of an ending. Mob knew exactly what they were doing by revealing Poppy’s true identity and leaving us with a Huggy Wuggy cliffhanger. We can’t go into every chapter confused about the last, so confirming theories not only helps keep playersr engaged, but it also creates new mysteries for fans to lose sleep over.

Here are all theories that have captured our attention as we look forward to Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5.

The best and biggest Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 theories

There are so many theories that have developed with every chapter. Some can leave us with more questions than answers, while others have gotten their moment in the spotlight. Many, like myself, believed Poppy had to be related to Elliot Ludwig (founder of Playtime Co.). This theory was confirmed in the Untitled Tape, where Poppy described her father as the man in charge of the factory. What remains a dark secret however, is The Prototype’s identity.

The Prototype can’t just be Ollie

Glimpses of 1006’s true form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The uncertainty about when Experiment 1006 was made means we cannot accurately assume or create theories surrounding the leading antagonist of the series—but that won’t stop us from trying. A theory that continuously resurfaces and has somewhat left the community torn is whether The Prototype is Elliot Ludwig. We received confirmation that Ollie was bad after all, letting us all sigh in relief, knowing we got something right. But this cannot be the only reveal for the Poppy Playtime‘s overarching antagonist. While I believe Poppy will be revealed as the main antagonist in a shocking (albeit somewhat expected) twist, I still think that The Prototype and Poppy are related in some way.

The Prototype loves Poppy

How could a creature learn humanity if a part of them is stripped away after every procedure? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sticking to what we know, The Prototype can mimic the voice of others. This is what let him become Ollie, tricking Poppy into a false sense of belief as he stayed with her for the decade following The Hour of Joy. 1006 knew Poppy didn’t trust him, so he became Ollie to get close to her. It’s difficult to say whether he did this to protect or manipulate her, but the Ollie tape seems to point to a genuine care for Poppy’s well being.

Ollie pries into Poppy’s affairs—almost seeking out information—but is this coming from a place of good, or did he just want Poppy to fight back rather than cower in fear? I believe the Ollie tape may have been the catalyst for The Hour of Joy. 1006 may have orchestrated The Hour of Joy so Playtime would stop taking away what made Poppy who she was, as each time they opened and closed her she’d lose a piece of herself, like her humanity was being peeled away.

We get a heartfelt response from Ollie on the tape, telling Poppy he still sees her for who she really is and that a piece of him is still inside, “no matter how small they try to make it.” This is evidence towards the theory that 1006 is a human, rather than an entity created through the poppy gel who developed humanity through experimentation.

The Prototype’s last words in Safe Haven

Are they terrified of their creator or their savior? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prototype had placed Poppy in the glass container for the 10 years leading up to The Player’s return to Playtime. But what stood out to me was 1006’s choice of words to Poppy at the end of Safe Haven. “It’s always been about you and me, Poppy. What we ARE. That’s not a truth that can be burnt away,” he said. An emphasis is placed on their relationship, likely being familial. 1006 is reminding Poppy she can’t run away from it. But the Untitled Tape tells a different story. If 1006 is Ludwig, then Poppy has no idea. Her hatred against him is fueled mostly by disgust—so does this mean she knows exactly who he is?

1006 tells Poppy to come home, but where exactly does he mean? It cannot be the glass case because Poppy leaves The Player and Kissy Missy behind for fear of being put back in isolation. Is he referring to the Labs?

Prototype identity theories

There’s three possibilities:

The Prototype is Elliot Ludwig: Perhaps 1006 was created for Ludwig to transcend what it means to be human, thus figuring out how to become immortal (similar to SOMA). The Prototype thinks he’s Ludwig: Through mimicking his words and behavior, he’s transformed himself into Ludwig like a clone, adopting his attitude towards the orphans and Poppy. This would explain why 1006 keeps toys alive by fusing them to its body. Perhaps this is the secret Sawyer was desperately searching to uncover. The Prototype is Ollie: Now I know this is already confirmed but, as Ollie shares most of the same letters as Elliot, what if Ollie is Ludwig’s son and (potentially) the eviscerated boy found at Ludwig’s estate at the time of his passing? This would mean 1006 and Poppy are siblings.

Accidental finding: Due to my “impressive” detective skills, I’ve randomly found Ollie! The Boy Who Became What He Ate, which has siblings Ollie and Poppy in it. If this is just a coincidence, it’s a strange one.

Based on what we know, I believe The Prototype is Poppy’s brother, the boy found in Elliot Ludwig’s home. I think he was used to save Poppy, who may have suffered from a terminal illness which is why she was turned into a Bigger Body. But this didn’t save her. Poppy’s eyes appear bloodshot in Safe Haven, hinting that she may be suffering from the same affliction she had long before turning into a Bigger Body. Ludwig could be trying to find the cure to all diseases, motivated to save his daughter.

Ludwig’s reclusive behavior may have been him experimenting on his son with the poppy gel, trying to uncover that “secret” Playtime were so desperate to find inside The Prototype. 1006 told us Ollie used to exist, but it “was a very long time ago.” This didn’t sound like a father recollecting, but someone describing a past self they no longer believe in or align to.

What is The Prototype’s plan?

Trapped inside a vat and unable to move, The Doctor aids 1006 with his research—but what is Prototype trying to achieve? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prototype’s true motives are unknown, but what if 1006 didn’t trap Poppy during The Hour of Joy to stop her from helping her friends? I believe The Prototype saved Poppy from being eaten by the larger Bigger Bodies. Assuming he’s Ludwig, could he have been forcefully transformed like Harley Sawyer was? I’m sure Sawyer would enjoy torturing the man who removed him from the Young Geniuses Program.

The Time tape revealed the transactional relationship between 1006 and The Doctor (Harley Sawyer). Knowing these two hate each other, it’s clear that Sawyer was forced to help The Prototype with his research; otherwise, it’d mean the end of him. The Prototype wants a breakthrough in science, but we’re completely left in the dark on what 1006 is after. Could it be either to resurrect someone he knows, or—more nefariously—does he want to pull a Circus Baby (FNAF) and disguise himself (or Poppy) as The Player so that they can leave Playtime Co? Both theories make sense, but it comes down to The Prototype’s true identity. Poppy even referred to us as “perfect” at the end of Fly in a Web—but we’re perfect for what?

What happened to Huggy Wuggy?

How did he survive? Screenshot by Dot Esports

How did Huggy lose his arm? The fall didn’t break it, so it’s far more likely that 1006 thought he died and tried to fuse Huggy to his body (like he did with Mommy Long Legs and CatNap). This fusion was confirmed by Poppy in the Untitled Tape. Maybe Huggy fought back and retreated into the ventilation shafts, eventually finding shelter in the Labs. His mind is reminiscent of Boxy-Boo, where both behave more on animalistic instinct. There’s also a possibility that it was Huggy who attacked Kissy Missy at the end of Deep Sleep, where both came out of the fight critically injured.

Who saved Huggy?

Will we see 1170 and 1172 fight in Chapter 5? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I believe these experiment counterparts attacked each other at the end of Deep Sleep, both battered and bruised, with organs spilling out of them. Poppy then patched Kissy up and (if Huggy was the assailant) helped Huggy Wuggy too. Maybe Poppy has a soft spot for him. If I recall correctly, we’ve never heard Poppy warn us or say anything negative about Huggy Wuggy.

Huggy Wuggy’s clear bloodthirst for The Player isn’t new nor surprising. The nightmare section shows a strong connection between Huggy Wuggy and the protagonist, almost hinting that we may be the reason Huggy Wuggy was created. Showcasing our darkest regrets, Huggy Wuggy is a figure The Player continues to see, but its imagery strongly suggests this fear has existed long before causing his fall in Chapter 1.

Is Huggy truly back?

Safe Haven continuously hinted at his return and there’s reference to him surviving the fall back in Fly in a Web. But I wonder if seeing Huggy Wuggy at the end of Safe Haven was real. I question its validity purely on the poppies lined up in the Labs entrance and how Red Smokes fills the locked room we’re in. From afar, Huggy Wuggy almost looks like Kissy Missy (purposely done so we thought it was her). We should always question whether what we’re seeing and hearing is real—and I don’t believe for a second that Kissy Missy is dead.

Who is The Player?

Did we know about The Hour of Joy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Looking at Safe Haven‘s events, we can see that The Player is being led down a path that’ll likely end with their demise. We still don’t know who we’re playing as, with the most-believed theories being either Rich or P.W. Some wonder if we’re looking for the poppy to bring someone we lost that died in The Hour of Joy, others think we may be the young man who Rich was supervising in the purple tape. There’s so many possibilities, and based on the most recent revelations, we have to assume The Player is someone we’ve heard of.

Likely suspects

Little information is provided about The Player, as we’re an unnamed protagonist with Grab-Pack hands. Who knows if we’re male or female, what role we had to play in Playtime, and whether we knew about The Hour of Joy. It’s heavily implied throughout the series that we’re pretty much a nobody when compared to Sawyer, Greyber, Ritterman, Ludwig, and Pierre. We could either be a staff member similar to Rowan Stoll, who grew suspicious and learned about the Bigger Bodies Initiative, setting their sights on releasing the dark truth about Playtime. Alternatively, we could be someone like Rich who climbed the corporate ladder, gaining more power and influence as time went on.

Deep Sleep and Safe Haven point to the latter—that The Player may be more important than we initially thought. But who recognizes us? Harley Sawyer definitely didn’t, thus ruling us out as a scientist who helped create Bigger Bodies. Miss Delight and Mommy Long Legs remembered us, implying we helped in the Playcare. But did we know about the Bigger Bodies Initiative? What are The Player’s motivations? Why would they go back to Playtime following its closure, many controversies, and the horrific Hour of Joy?

Our theory on who The Player is

The most important question: Who keeps watering the plants? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leith Pierre wants to put an end to Bigger Bodies and continue his research elsewhere, but him sending low-class staff into Playtime tells us he will never get his hands dirty, so he’s ruled out. Stella Greyber may have enough sympathy, guilt, and regret for experiments like Doey, so she’s a possibility, but The Doctor would surely recognize her.

A constant in Poppy Playtime since the very start is Rich Lovitz, a disgruntled worker that was demoted for his complaining nature, then promoted to head of shipping. Everything in Poppy Playtime is strategically and purposely placed, so Rich being in every chapter has to have significance. But why would Rich go back? There’s mention of him having a wife, so could she have been a scientist who died during The Hour of Joy and he’s gone back in the hopes of finding or resurrecting her with the poppy? I can see it happening.

I believe that The Player is Rich Lovitz and the kid referenced in Management: Rich is Huggy Wuggy—and it’s through our actions that this young man who looked up to us became a bloodthirsty killer.

