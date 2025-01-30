Who is Doey the Doughman in Poppy Playtime? Experiment 1322, explained

After being gaslit by Mob, believing Doey would be the main villain in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4, I quickly found myself attached to him (or should I say them?), then turning against him, and finally having sympathy for him, being one of the saddest tales in Poppy Playtime‘s dark history.

Revealed in Chapter 4 gameplay trailer on Jan. 25, Doey is the new ally joining you as you explore the depths of Playtime, where The Doctor and Yarnaby reside. With a body made from Play-Doh, it’s clear he can transform his body into any matter, but he always leaves a part of himself behind. Dough litters across the prison sector of Playtime, where orphans were moved into during The Hour of Joy. This gives him a name similar to Frosty the Snowman and the same characteristics, as both are slowly melting away.

But is this shapeshifter someone to be trusted? Here is everything you need to know about Doey the Doughman in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

Spoiler warning for Safe Haven’s story.

Poppy Playtime: Doey the Doughman origin, explained

Can we really trust this guy?

Doey the Doughman appears innocent at first. He’s kind-hearted and caring as he leads The Player to safety. While he hadn’t seen Poppy in a long time, he continues to help her for the sake of his friends inside Playcare. A protector of the orphans (mostly the other experiments), it was Doey who led many to the Safe Haven, where defensive protocols stopped hostile forces like The Doctor, Prototype, and Boxy Boo from getting inside. Spending years being starved and hunted, Doey would often put himself in harm’s way for the sake of others.

This is only one part of Doey, however. We learn that this experiment was created by using the body and minds of three boys. Each represents one of the three hands and colors on his appearance.

Here is how Experiment 1322 came to be.

Experiment 1322C

The courage Doey has to stand up for what he believes in.

The first part of Doey was Matthew Hallard. Beloved in Playtime, Matthew was a kind, understanding boy who looked after other children. Matthew was an older orphan who was transformed into Doey at 15 years old. Full of empathy, Matthew naturally becomes the leader figure of Playcare primarily through his own insecurities, blaming himself for an accident that killed his family. This guilt turned him into the leader of Playcare. Stella Greyber cared a lot for Matthew, asking the staff to be gentle for his transition into 1322. She says it’d “be a waste if we sacrifice(d) too many like him.” She was right.

Matthew was missing physical attributes he’d need to help the Playtime staff. This brings us to the next part of Doey.

Experiment 1322B

A brain that doesn't trust anyone.

Kevin Barnes was a Playcare orphan with extraordinary talents in the Game Station, putting him miles ahead of other children. His behavioral issues, however, made him a problem inside Playcare as he would often fight other kids, especially when playing. His excellent reaction time, reflexes, and mental fortitude made him a prime candidate for Experiment 1322. Harley Sawyer didn’t care for the behavioral issues that came with Kevin, placing as the Scientist put it, “a time bomb” into a powerful entity.

The Scientist knew about the possible problems that could arise by allowing Kevin to be a part of Doey. His ability to shapeshift and move freely around Playtime could result in catastrophe if Kevin’s negative thoughts were to take center stage, drowning out rationality, critical thinking, and sympathy. Sawyer decided to add him to 1322A and C, choosing to ignore Kevin’s aggressiveness and distrusting nature towards authority. Surprisingly, Kevin was the final boy added to Doey.

That brings us to 1322A, who you may recognize from the start of Safe Haven.

Experiment 1322A

The heart of Doey.

Jack would be the final piece to complete Experiment 1322. He was added to this Play-Doh creature after Matthew and Kevin were melded together. Almost like The Wizard of Oz, Doey had the courage and brain, but he was missing his heart. This was found through Jack, a sweet boy who was gifted a visit to the Playtime Factory by his parents. The trio visited Playtime, where Jack strayed away from his parents. Seen venturing too close to the platform edge, his curiosity leads him to peer at the giant mixer below them. We assume this is the same dough-like substance that Doey is made out of.

While he wasn’t far from his parents at the time, he likely leaned over the railing, causing him to fall into the mixer. The machine was on, churning the dough round and round, taking Jack on a deadly ride. His parents weren’t able to save him, but by filling in the gaps, Playtime took him into their care and transferred him into Experiment 1322. This would complete this entity, giving him a sentimentality and softness that was previously missing. However, his softness and innocence clearly made him the runt of the trio, as he was the quietest voice out of the three. He was the most emotional, being deeply impacted by his friends’ deaths inside Playcare and Safe Haven. But the worst bit was when Kevin took control when Jack’s parents visited 1322’s holding cell.

Playtime trapped them inside, testing 1322 and solving the likely lawsuit that was coming their way from the concerned, traumatized parents. Doey (controlled by Kevin at the time) would murder Jack’s parents, believing them to be the same lying adults who worked for Playtime.

What happened to Doey in Poppy Playtime?

The most valid boss fight I've ever witnessed.

Juggling the three personalities at once, Doey would swap between whoever had the strongest voice at the time. Everything he experienced and witnessed was felt through all three boys. His personality shifted between each boy, where they’d often talk to one another to calm themself down. However, it was inevitable that Kevin’s loudness would take control following the devastating event in Safe Haven. This event wouldn’t only impact Kevin, however. Calling back to the accident that took Matthew’s life and reminding Jack of his parent’s death, both unable to stop it; it’s clear all three boys were deeply impacted by the attack on Safe Haven.

Neither Kevin, Matthew, or Jack was there to protect his friends, and this time, that guilt would consume all parts of Doey, where the only voice heard through the screams and cries would be Kevin’s rage. The loudest voice in the room and the one ready to blame anyone but himself, he lashes out at The Player and becomes the villain we were all anticipating but didn’t want to come true.

