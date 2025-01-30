All Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 tape locations

Every Poppy Playtime brings new lore to sink your teeth into, and Chapter 4’s Safe Haven is no different. Uncover what happened to Harley Sawyer, learn more about the mysterious Stella Greyber, and finally learn just how many died in the Theatre Incident.

Safe Haven offers a lot of answers to questions centering around its leading antagonist for this chapter, The Doctor. Collectibles in the form of notes and VHS tapes detail Playtime’s dark history, alongside an overview and origin story of our new enemies and allies we’ll meet inside the underground prison complex. Here is where to find all Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 tapes.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 – All VHS tape locations

Unlike previous installments, Safe Haven‘s tapes are relatively easy to find but hard to watch. This time around, the tapes aren’t always positioned near their corresponding VHS player. Therefore, you may find yourself hanging onto a few tapes along the way, but don’t fret; this is completely normal. Always be sure to look at your surroundings if you spot a colorful VHS set or tape as you’ll likely find one near the other. You actually have multiple chances to pick up tapes if you previously missed them, meaning you don’t need to rely on various playthroughs to find them. What’s great is that you can load a previous auto-save, letting you easily move around the map if you’re looking for a particular tape.

To make life a little easier, we’ve also outlined the objective that will appear on your screen when you pick up each tape.

First tape

One. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Investigate the Control Room.

As you approach Checkpoint 1A, enter the ajar room to the left of the giant yellow doors. The first tape is on the office chair, to the right of the purple VHS player.

Second tape

Two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Find another way into the prison.

After picking up the train key from atop the train cars, you use it to access the conductor’s office (the door to the left of the dead conductor, lying on the floor, close to the three steps). Upon entering, check the unit on the wall to your left, where the tape is on the top shelf. You can insert this in the VHS player in this room to tick it off your list. You need to enter this room regardless to progress.

Third tape

Three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Avoid detection from Yarnaby.

You move through the ventilation shaft after sneaking past Yarnaby while Doey distracts him. As soon as you drop down, you can walk over to the aisle ahead of you, just left of the cloth-covered wire fence. The tape is highlighted here on the ground on an open shelf.

Fourth tape

Four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Avoid detection from Yarnaby.

After successfully fleeing from Yarnaby, you find yourself in yet another vent shaft. This takes you to a safe, office-type area filled with boxes. Before moving on from this section, you likely noticed the green VHS player in the room. Backtrack into the room with aisles of cardboard boxes to find the fourth tape on the third shelf on one of the units.

Fifth tape

Five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Follow Doey.

Upon meeting Doey for the first time, you follow him through the Interrogation Rooms. Exit this room where Doey is talking about being interrogated, you will see a corridor with three doors in front of you. Enter the middle room to find the yellow tape on the bottom shelf on the unit, against the left wall.

Sixth tape

Six. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Get to Safe Haven.

After solving the cog puzzles and finding the body bags, you regroup with Kissy Missy and Poppy, who save you from accidentally walking into the patrolling Prototype. When you squeeze out from the hole, the game clearly wants you to follow Kissy Missy. But turn away and look left after leaving the hole in the wall, this is where the The Prototype was seen walking past. The tape is on the bottom shelf of this empty unit that’s being used as a barricade for the corridor.

Seventh tape

Seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Find and defeat The Doctor.

After talking to Poppy and Doey, you’re given your new objective. From here, you can explore the cozy area of Safe Haven. Enter the Infirmary and go to towards the giant hole in the back of this open room. Turn around and look left. The tape is underneath the empty hospital bed. If you missed it the first time, you can pick this tape up later in the game when you return to Safe Haven.

Be sure to check the room connected to the Infirmary. This is a dead end, but it has a VHS player that you can use to play Ollie’s tape.

Eighth tape

Eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Find and defeat The Doctor.

After listening to Doey and Poppy debate about who’s right and wrong regarding their plan against The Prototype, we move on from the Infirmary and find ourselves inside a giant room with a mixer at its center. This room is located atop an escalator just outside of Safe Haven. Exit off the walkway and turn left, circling around the mixer and towards the units, hugging the left wall. The tape is on the third shelf, near some white containers.

Ninth tape

Nine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Run.

You get a moment of peace after completing No Man’s Land and successfully fleeing from Yarnaby, resulting in his death. Use the blue hand and enter the pod to progress following Yarnaby’s section. You should immediately see the VHS player in the corner. Look directly to the left of the pod you just came out of and pick up the tape from the open cardboard box between a stack of boxes and a metal unit, far left of the VHS player.

10th tape

10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Make your way to The Doctor.

This section is filled with red smoke, and you need to replenish your mask with air filters. Pick up the mask to get started, and click on the dispenser in this room to top up the filter. Then, follow the linear path out of this room to the next one, free from red smoke. The Bubba Bubbaphant toy on the table has the table in its mouth.

11th tape

11. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Return to Safe Haven.

After defeating The Doctor, you return to Safe Haven. The elevator brings you to a section of the Haven you haven’t seen before. Use the Electric Hand (purple) to navigate around the closed-off section to the left of Hoppy Hopscotch. Follow this path all the way around until you reach the end, passing a Mommy Long Legs on the walkway above and spotting a CatNap atop a metal unit. There’s a Mini Huggie near some Boxy-Boo toys. Look behind Boxy-Boo toys for the 11th tape.

12th tape

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Objective: Gather and plant (4) explosives.

When tasked to gather four explosives in the Foundation, move the handprint panel through the caves at the back of the room until you cannot pull it anymore. Swap to the Electric Hand (purple) and jump up. Follow this path around, where you will drop onto a metal walkway. The tape is on the barrel on this walkway. The VHS player you need to watch this tape is above the broken staircase in the large room where you need to place the explosives.

