All Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 characters

The descent into Playtime shows a surprising number of allies on your side, desperately hoping someone will save them from damnation and free them from The Prototype’s grasp. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 takes place inside Playtime’s Prison, a facility meant to house only the experiments. Now, it’s the home of the dead, but the few characters that remain are hoping you will stop The Prototype for good.

Recommended Videos

As each Poppy Playtime chapter concludes, we never know what’s coming next. We defeat orphans-turned-monsters, their remains taken by Experiment 1006, creating a sense of wonder whether those who didn’t die on-screen will make their return or if Bron and Boxy-Boo will finally make an appearance.

So, if you’re wondering if Huggy Wuggy and Boxy-Boo are hiding inside Safe Haven, here are all the characters in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

All characters and monsters in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4

There is always uneasiness surrounding the identity of the protagonists and antagonists in Poppy Playtime. A question mark remains above Poppy’s head as the game title references her, alongside the creation of Poppy being the first toy Playtime Co., created back in 1950. The antagonists of each chapter have erratic and nefarious behavior caused by their conditioning at Playtime Co. Huggy Wuggy acted as the security system, Mommy Long Legs was the maternal figure to the orphans who conducted tests at the Game Station to train their reflexes and intelligence. Finally, CatNap was the protector and general anesthetist of Playcare, putting orphans to sleep for the Bigger Bodies Initiative.

CatNap’s more sympathetic writing pointed us in a new direction for the series as Doey the Doughman joins the fray, a new ally for The Player to follow and rely on. Chapter four’s trailers point us toward three possible villains, each reminiscent of previous antagonists. A focus on Harley Sawyer, Yarnaby, and new Nightmare Critters; Chapter four houses new threats and ways to beat them. Let’s look at who you’ll meet in Safe Haven.

Poppy

Poppy’s plan is finally revealed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most consistent figure in Poppy Playtime (and rightly so, the game is named after her), Poppy appears as the secondary protagonist of the story. She’s leading our character to see out her plan, but the problem is, we don’t actually know what she’s up to. She finally reveals her glorious plan to take down The Prototype from inside Safe Haven, but at what cost? We follow her to the bitter end, keeping our Grab-Pack fingers tightly crossed that she isn’t tricking us. Poppy continues feeding us the narrative that Experiment 1006 is the primary antagonist, but is the story as straight-forward as Poppy wants us to think? Well, The Doctor sure has some things to say about her version of the story.

The Doctor

An easy character to hate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Doctor is one of the newest experiments to make Playtime’s long list. And the most interesting part? He’s the founder of the Bigger Bodies Initiative. Betrayed by the head staff, Doctor Harley Sawyer was transformed into an experiment against his will (serves him right, really). Unlike other experiments who were given monstrous appearances resembling their toy counterpart, Sawyer was confined into Playtime’s security system, where his obsession for science and his lack of humility would be cut off at the source. Relying on his affiliation with experiments he’d manipulate and bend to his will, The Doctor is just one of the many villains you’ll face in Safe Haven.

Kissy Missy

KIssy deserved better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kissy Missy was created shortly after Huggy Wuggy, however her role in the facility is unknown. Seen as Poppy’s right-hand, Kissy Missy appears sweet and innocent. Disrupting Poppy’s plan at the end of Chapter three, Kissy Missy is last heard screaming in the distance. Left on a cliff-hanger, we venture back into the darkness in hopes of shining a light on what exactly happened to Kissy Missy. Being the only toy I trust, Kissy Missy is revealed to be badly wounded, rendering her somewhat useless throughout this installment (but at least we get confirmation she’s alive). Her identity is still unknown, being one of the few Bigger Bodies that don’t speak and whose motives seem to line up perfectly with Poppy’s. But is she also being played for a fool?

The Prototype

I hope you’re not scared of spiders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Experiment 1006 is the Prototype of Playtime Co. A sentient creature with more intelligence than other monstrous creations, Experiment 1006 is doing everything in its power to escape the facility. Seen as the guardian of the monsters, the Experiment steals the lifeless bodies of those we’ve defeated, which most of us assume at the end of its metallic arm is an amalgamation of monsters. Similar to Poppy, we know that the Experiment has a fondness for the monsters, but it’s a wonder whether both characters are simply manipulating the young, gullible minds of the orphans. Poppy Playtime is just a standoff between Poppy and Prototype, but who wins this fight will likely be down to us.

Yarnaby

It feels wrong fighting him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A lion-like creature that appears adorable in its design, Yarnaby is the Pug-A-Pillar of this chapter. His cuddly exterior, much like Huggy Wuggy, acts as a distraction to its hostile phase that reveals a fleshy interior of two mouths. Its head retracts open, showcasing a set of bloody teeth with another mouth as its center, similar to a Xenomorph. As this chapter focuses on Harley Sawyer, we will have to escape from Yarnaby—who follows The Doctor’s every command—a puppet to his master. Yarnaby is quite large in his design, but this seems to change as you play through Safe Haven. Trained as a hunter, Yarnaby stalks the corridors of Playtime Prison as one of the main threats this entry offers (although he’s quite easy to avoid).

Doey the Doughman

There are parts of Doey we should believe in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doey the Doughman is Safe Haven‘s ally, being a friend to Poppy, Kissy Missy, and Ollie. The Safe Haven’s protector, a prison sector, is powered by a system The Doctor can’t control; Doey is the leader orphans look up to. Similar to CatNap, the chapter is clearly centered around Doey as we’re taken on a journey through the prison. This character is friendly, courageous, and caring—one of the few toys that actually wants to help save others. Capable of morphing his body into anything, Doey moves around the facility with ease, but is there something bubbling underneath his squishy exterior?

Nightmare Critters

Poppy Playtime‘s nuisance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Resembling the Smiling Critters, these nightmarish versions are wicked from the get-go. Unlike the Smiling Critters who were victims of CatNap’s assault and punishment, the Nightmare Critters act as the final hurdle against DogDay. Baba Chops, the Nightmare Critter in the form of a lamb, kills DogDay in the Chapter four teaser trailer, signifying the end of the Smiling Critters. This Critter is larger than others and is a threat you will have to face as The Doctor throws toys at you in his temper tantrum for power.

The Smiling Critters are gone as the Nightmare Critters replace them with a bloodthirsty desire. They’re oh so hungry and are eagerly waiting for you to visit them—down in the dark depths of the facility—where they’ve been left to starve.

Pianosaurus

A rare sighting of Pianosaurus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pianosaurus moves and looks a lot like a velociraptor. With a piano for a mouth, he doesn’t seem all that threatening. That is, until he runs. Shown in the trailer as a speed demon, we’re warned that this Bigger Body attacks anything that moves. However, Pianosaurus’s role in Safe Haven is incredibly underwhelming, focusing more on providing a moment of shock in the story rather than having any real impact. There’s not much to say about this character due to his tiny role, making him sadly forgettable as his potential is wasted.

They’re just children. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 features the greatest number of characters we’ve seen in this series. Small toys appear as part of the Bigger Bodies Initiative. Their humanity is intact, making them innocent “monsters.” The Smiling Critter toys and Mini Huggies appear like children just looking for a parental figure to look after them. This somehow seems more cruel than what’s been done to recurring characters like Poppy, Kissy Missy, and The Prototype. While the Bigger Bodies Initiative is inhumane, terrifying, and unjustifiable, it feels unnecessary turning these children into monsters just for the sake of it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy