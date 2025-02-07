When will Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 release?

With so many theories on how Poppy Playtime will come to an end, we can’t help but look forward to Chapter 5‘s release and wonder—what’s lurking within the Labs?

Recommended Videos

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 may have ended, but we know there’s more to come. We can’t be left sitting inside a room slowly filling with Red Smoke while Huggy Wuggy smiles menacingly at us on the other side of the door. Leith Pierre doesn’t get his happy ending. So, if you want to see what it’s like inside the Labs and uncover the important stuff—like who’s been watering the poppies for the last decade? Then, here is everything we speculate about Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 and its release date.

Just hold on! Have faith that Chapter 5 will come out! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While no official date has been confirmed by Mob Entertainment, we speculate Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 will release Jan. 30, 2026. This is based on previous Poppy Playtime chapter release dates, as Deep Sleep and Safe Haven both launched on Jan. 30.

Mob has a clear strategy when it comes to marketing the new chapter. Since the beginning, the gameplay trailer has released on a day that has the same number as the year. Here are all chapter gameplay trailer release dates:

Chapter 1: Sept. 1, 2021

Fly in a Web: Feb. 22, 2022

Deep Sleep: Jan. 24, 2024

Safe Haven: Jan. 25, 2025

With this strategy in mind, we can assume the fifth chapter will release its gameplay trailer on Jan. 26, 2026. This means Chapter 5 has to release after Jan. 26. The gameplay trailer often introduces the antagonist of the chapter. Meanwhile, previous trailers give us a little taste of what’s to come, and the community analyzes its contents, coming up with new theories regarding Poppy Playtime‘s characters and lore.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4’s conclusion was a rollercoaster of emotions, giving us multiple twists and turns and a rare confirmed theory. Now at the entrance to the infamous Labs—the origin of the Bigger Bodies Initiative—The Player takes a step inside only to be greeted by an impending threat outside the front door. Everyone’s favorite mascot (sorry Freddy) Huggy Wuggy is back and he’s angrier than ever. You probably thought the Playcare or Prison was the darkest place in Playtime, but the Labs created the experiments.

Surely, Boxy-Boo will make an appearance, seeing as he was the first successful Bigger Body? Will we finally see The Prototype’s true form? What is Poppy truly after and what does The Player have to do with it? Hopefully, all of these questions and more will be answered in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy