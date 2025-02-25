Poppy Playtime dev hints series may exceed Chapter 5: ‘We never want to close a door on opportunity’

Mob Entertainment has us all itching for Poppy Playtime Chapter 5. If you were wondering whether this series will end soon, pull yourself away from the cushion you hid behind when playing Chapter 4. It’s time to jump out of your seat—Poppy Playtime isn’t ending anytime soon.

Dot Esports spoke to the leading minds at Mob, Zach Belanger (CEO) and Seth Belanger (CCO), who discussed Poppy Playtime‘s past, present, and future. What started as a passion project and their debut game quickly became part of the continually popular indie subgenre—mascot horror. “Somehow managed to hit a bullseye,” Zach described their current position and how the brothers and the team at Mob are grateful to the fans. But where exactly is Poppy Playtime heading? Well, this creative duo had some cryptic answers to share.

Is there something beyond The Labs? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When asked if Chapter 5 will be the conclusion to this dark series, the brothers shared that fans have a lot to look forward to as “many questions” are “left unanswered” in the series, with “plenty of stories and lore to reveal.” Unable to share what’s in the works for Chapter 5, we have confirmation that “a lot of ideas and concepts (are) already in the works for the future” and are “exciting.”

Chapter 4’s development began before the launch of Chapter 3: Deep Sleep. Both Zach and Seth described the process of making new Experiments. Crafted through a mixture of lore and their appearance, Seth said they have to “feel like they were once part of the toy factory before turning into something more sinister.” The concept, art, and gameplay for Chapter 4: Safe Haven started during Deep Sleep‘s development, allowing the series to hold onto its continuity as it builds layer upon layer to its complex timeline. Mob is motivated to keep going by the fandom, as the brothers have “seen thousands of fan-made art, videos, and even conspiracy theories.”

Knowing how beloved Huggy Wuggy is (being the face of Chapter 1), Zach and Seth knew this Experiment would inevitably return. Being a core part of Safe Haven‘s cliffhanger, Seth told us that while foreshadowing was new for Mob, “did Huggy Wuggy’s presence ever truly leave Playtime Co.?” Evidence of Huggy Wuggy’s return appeared (albeit) cryptically and ambiguously in Chapter 2: Fly in a Web, where you could see his fur and claw marks as you traverse across the second chapter.

Every chapter is uniquely crafted as a standalone product that fits into the overarching narrative. Concepts like new Grab-Pack hands, Experiments, and gameplay mechanics like moving away from platforming are chosen based on the “flow of gameplay and storytelling,” Seth explained. New mechanics “comes down to what we feel would change how players interact with the environment.” Everything must “feel logical to the Playtime Co. environment.”

As Mob has plans for the future of Poppy Playtime, this doesn’t mean Chapter 5 is the only product on the horizon. Zach said the team “never want to close the door on opportunity,” suggesting the future is big, bright, and full of lore.

