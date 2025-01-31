Where to find Harley Sawyer’s keycard in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4

If you want to learn everything there is about Harley Sawyer in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4, you’ll need to find his keycard to open his room inside the Doctor’s Headquarters.

I won’t lie to you: When face-to-face with The Doctor’s robots, I spent most of the time running around like a headless chicken. Acting like I was playing a running simulator, I darted around the map, searching for the power cells to finally confront Harley Sawyer. But my drive to meet this experiment meant I neglected to look for anything else in this giant, dark room, missing out on Harley Sawyer’s keycard when I reached his lair.

If you missed his keycard like I did in my first playthrough, here is where to find and what to do with Harley Sawyer’s keycard in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 – Harley Sawyer keycard location

When confronting The Doctor inside his Headquarters, go into the green section of this large room. Stand at the back of the room at the starting point (with the four terminals). Insert a power cell into the terminal at the back; this opens the green gates on either side of you. Enter through the now-open green gate to the right of the terminal you just activated.

If you already completed this section then you can follow the lit blue cable circling around the green sector. If not, follow its straightforward path until there’s a fork in the road. Turn left, still following the cable. You will eventually see the yellow gate. This will be open if you already completed this part of the game and closed if this is your first run-through. Walk past the yellow gate (not through it), where two security bots face the wrong way. Look between them as they’re (although deactivated) protecting Harley Sawyer’s keycard. Pick it up using the Grab-Pack and head upstairs.

Thankfully, you can revisit any auto-save by going into the menu and selecting Load Game. This feature lets you move around the game without losing your progress. It’s incredibly helpful for collectible hunters. You need to go to Harley Sawyer’s lair, where the objective is to Confront The Doctor in the Doctor’s Headquarters. The game has likely saved your progress with all four power cells into the terminals.

What do you need Harley Sawyer’s keycard for?

Harley Sawyer’s keycard opens his room inside his Headquarters. This is above his “body,” where you removed the Omni-Tool. Go up the stairs on either side of Sawyer’s brain and press “E” on the terminal next to the locked door. You can find a note and a VHS tape and player to immediately watch “Time.” Alongside this, you can interact with a radio at the back of the room (behind a knocked-over filing cabinet), giving you more lore about Harley Sawyer, and acting as a great closing segment to his story.

