Who is Pianosaurus in Poppy Playtime? Experiment 1163, explained

A dinosaur playing piano might just be exactly what you need to get through Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4, but will Pianosaurus have any real role to play in the depths of Playtime Co.?

One of the villains you will face in Safe Haven is Pianosaurus, but will he be much of a threat? Here is everything we know about Pianosaurus in Poppy Playtime.

Who is Pianosaurus in Poppy Playtime?

Built his arrival up just to bring him down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s be real here: Pianosaurus didn’t stand a chance. His inclusion in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4‘s gameplay trailer on Jan. 25 was a strange one, especially as his part in Safe Haven was minuscule compared to The Doctor and Yarnaby. Shown sprinting at The Player in his velociraptor ways, our expectations of this prehistoric synthesizer were high. Anticipating chase sequence after chase sequence, his potential was wasted as soon as he hit our screen. Lasting only a few seconds, Pianosaurus is grabbed, killed, and consumed by Doey the Doughman.

Well…that didn’t last long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This introduction for Experiment 1163 is underwhelming, but it’s clear this character was used to show how powerful Doey is. Whether this interaction made you uneasy about Doey or a fan of his, believing he saved your life from a threatening experiment running at you in the darkness is down to your interpretation of the moment.

But who exactly was Pianosaurus—and why did Mob use him like this?

Pianosaurus Experiment 1163, explained

Demonstrating the cruelness of Playtime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s very little we know about Pianosaurus, and (based on his untimely death) it’s doubtful we’ll learn more in upcoming titles. Labeled “another failure” by Harley Sawyer (creator of the Bigger Bodies Initiative), 1163 lacked any humanity, making him more of an animal than a human. This sounds like something Sawyer would want in an experiment, but it meant Pianosaurus couldn’t be manipulated or trained due to his highly aggressive behavior.

Whoever was placed inside Pianosaurus was previously a “bright, joyful, bundle of laughter.” This was likely describing a Playcare orphan, but through intense, invasive procedures to transfer him into a Bigger Body—plus having to spend an inconceivable amount of time in isolation—Pianosaurus lost the joy Elliot Ludwig was so obsessed with spreading. Pianosaurus’s purpose wasn’t known, but seeing as he had a piano in his mouth, it’s safe to assume he was meant to entertain and perhaps distract Playcare orphans before being put to sleep by CatNap.

He was left to rot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to 1160 (Boxy-Boo), neither experiment had the capacity to think for themselves and instead acted on animalistic instincts. Pianosaurus would attack anything that moved and attempt to eat it, regardless of its size. The last straw for Playtime was Pianosaurus’s inability to play the piano (his only purpose). This made him disposable, and he became one of the many discarded experiments, left to starve in a dark cell, completely isolated. This of course, would only increase his aggression, becoming a project Playtime quickly forgot about.

The brief story of Pianosaurus demonstrates the abusive, neglectful Playtime staff, and how little they care for the Playcare orphans. Pianosaurus’s purpose shifted to testing, meaning his body would be ripped open repeatedly, further taking away parts of his humanity that didn’t exist to begin with. Pianosaurus was the final project without strict rules when choosing which candidate became Bigger Bodies.

