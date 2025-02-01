Who is Riley in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4?

Riley’s story may be short and sad in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4, but I cannot help but see similarities between Riley and Kissy Missy. But would Mob reveal Experiment 1172’s identity so suddenly?

Your journey into Playtime’s Prison starts off rocky with the deadly embrace of Nightmare Critters and Mini Huggies. But in the midst of all the chaos, there are moments to breathe and explore. VHS tapes and notes are scattered across the Loading Bay, providing lore as you maneuver around staff corpses and half-eaten Bigger Body projects. What catches our attention are the new names Poppy Playtime brings to light—Riley and Cole. Their journal entries offer lore to sink our teeth into, but who exactly is Riley?

Here’s everything we know about Riley in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 – Riley’s story

We can learn a thing or two from Riley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our appetizer for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 consists of note-gathering as we piece together Riley’s story by finding her journal. Five entries are dotted around the Loading Bay, leading to the Prison entrance. These detail Riley’s horrifying journey as a sweet innocent girl turned monster. Against her free will—wanting nothing more than to find a loving home—Riley is taken, tested, and transformed into a monster as part of the Bigger Bodies Initiative.

Her gratitude journal details what remained important to her and what she wanted to achieve as she held onto her humanity to the end. The journal entries take place in 1995, meaning Riley’s story occurs before and during The Hour of Joy.

Is Riley Kissy Missy?

Will we ever learn who she is? Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. Riley isn’t Kissy Missy. I, too, thought that her character, appearance, and timeline pointed to her Bigger Body identity being Kissy Missy, but Experiment 1172 remains a mystery. Riley is considerate, caring, and hopeful—the same characteristics of Kissy Missy. There are many similarities between these two characters:

Both care about others.

Their bodies are made of fur.

Both were transported underground.

Both have links to the train that transfers experiments to Playtime Prison.

It isn’t that far-fetched to assume these characters are the same, but looking back over her journal entries tells us everything we need to know and confirms her true identity.

Who is Riley?

She tried her best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Riley is the Bigger Body you find in one of the train cars that has the Conductor Office key buried in its ribcage. Based on Riley’s final journal entry, it’s clear that she purposely swallowed the key so no one could easily find it. Her choice not to consume other toys meant she starved to death and was likely consumed by another toy passing by (which is why only half her body remains). The key would eventually re-emerge from her body, now wedged between her ribs.

What’s strange is the word “key” in blood beside her body. Seeing as she took such extreme measures to prevent others from entering the prison, we assume this was one of The Doctor‘s underlings, who were leading visitors (such as The Player) back into his domain.

During The Hour of Joy, she stepped out of her train car (following a crash that turned the car upside down) and checked for survivors. She knew no one should have visited Playtime Prison, so Riley took it upon herself to eat the key so that no other orphans could end up in the same situation as her—to the place Poppy referred to as “Hell.” In hopes that this is enough to prevent others from having a similar fate, she’s satisfied with this final act of hers.

In a place so filled with sorrow and dread, some goodness remained. Riley was one of the few Bigger Body heroes who tried to save others, even if it meant having to condemn herself.

