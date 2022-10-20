Zoroark sneaks into Pokemon UNITE at the end of October

Zoroark, a Dark-type Pokémon introduced in Generation Five, will become the 45th playable character in Pokémon UNITE.

Starting on Oct. 27, this popular Pokémon will be joining the pool of Speedsters in UNITE, meaning that Zoroark will likely be a champion that can deal big bursts of damage to the enemy while having mobility. Speedsters, though, are incredibly fragile and can faint pretty quick when caught out of position. UNITE current has five other Speedsters in the form of Absol, Dodrio, Gengar, Talonflame, and Zeraora.

A master of illusion and shadow, Zoroark launches in #PokemonUNITE on October 27! pic.twitter.com/2IjV4zsrQp — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 20, 2022

When popular UNITE content creator and caster Jake “spragels” Sprague played Zoroark in the game’s Public Test Server, he described the new Speedster as a mix of Lucario and Tsaarena—two of the strongest All-Rounders in UNITE.

Zoroark has the following spells in the Public Test Server: Illusion, Slash, Fury Swipes, Faint Attack, Night Slash, Cut, Shadow Claw, and its UNITE Move. When Zoroark utilizes its UNITE, it releases three shockwaves and each one of them reaches a larger area of effect. Zoroark is also immune to hindrances while the shockwaves are being released.

It’s unclear whether TiMi Studios, the developer of UNITE, is planning to add Zoroark to the MOBA via an in-game event like previous releases such as Mew and Hoopa, so players can grind objectives and get the UNITE License for free.

The last Pokémon that made their way to UNITE were Scizor/Scyther and Clefable. TiMi Studios did not make an event for them and only sold the UNITE License for Aeos Gems during the first week, instead of allowing players to buy it with Aeos Coins from the get-go.