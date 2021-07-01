Where to pre-order the Pokémon Celebrations 25th Anniversary TCG sets

You will need to be quick since this is a popular product.

The Pokémon Celebrations 25th Anniversary TCG set will be a collection of throwback reprints mixed in with some newer takes on older themes that is going to help fans celebrate the history of the TCG.

Celebrations will act as a bridge between newer and older generations of Pokémon fans, putting a spin on some discontinued special card-types, like Delta Species, Prime, Trainer Pokémon, Light Pokémon, and LV. X, that will make the collection a real collector’s item when most of the products drop on Oct. 8.

The set itself will be relatively small but is going to feature more than 45 cards, including four Pokémon V and two Pokémon VMAX. Dark Sylveon V, Lance’s Charizard V, Pikachu V Union, and more. There will also be a “special subset” of 25 cards included that are remakes of iconic cards like Base Set Charizard and Tapu Lele-GX.

However, even with the smaller set, The Pokémon Company is dropping nine different products along with the Celebrations set. A majority of them will be released on Oct. 8, with only the Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection and Celebrations Collector Chest not having a specific date.

Just like with all major Pokémon TCG releases, every individual Celebrations product is up for preorder on most of the online cardgame retailers. This includes staple shots like TCGplayer, CardTrader, and many more.

If you have a preferred place to purchase sealed products online, you should check to see if any Celebrations products are still available, because many of the more popular markets have already sold out or are not offering presale listings yet.

Here is a list of all of the products included in the Celebrations collection that you can look for on your marketplace of choice. Local stores likely won’t have listings available until closer to the official launch in October.