Where to pre-order the Pokémon Celebrations 25th Anniversary TCG sets

The Pokémon Celebrations 25th Anniversary TCG set will be a collection of throwback reprints mixed in with some newer takes on older themes that is going to help fans celebrate the history of the TCG.
Celebrations will act as a bridge between newer and older generations of Pokémon fans, putting a spin on some discontinued special card-types, like Delta Species, Prime, Trainer Pokémon, Light Pokémon, and LV. X, that will make the collection a real collector’s item when most of the products drop on Oct. 8.
The set itself will be relatively small but is going to feature more than 45 cards, including four Pokémon V and two Pokémon VMAX. Dark Sylveon V, Lance’s Charizard V, Pikachu V Union, and more. There will also be a “special subset” of 25 cards included that are remakes of iconic cards like Base Set Charizard and Tapu Lele-GX.
However, even with the smaller set, The Pokémon Company is dropping nine different products along with the Celebrations set. A majority of them will be released on Oct. 8, with only the Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection and Celebrations Collector Chest not having a specific date.
Just like with all major Pokémon TCG releases, every individual Celebrations product is up for preorder on most of the online cardgame retailers. This includes staple shots like TCGplayer, CardTrader, and many more.
If you have a preferred place to purchase sealed products online, you should check to see if any Celebrations products are still available, because many of the more popular markets have already sold out or are not offering presale listings yet.
Here is a list of all of the products included in the Celebrations collection that you can look for on your marketplace of choice. Local stores likely won’t have listings available until closer to the official launch in October.
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection—Dragapult Prime
- Oct. 8
- Includes Dragapult Prime promo, two Celebrations booster packs, one additional booster pack, a four-pocket binder to hold your cards, and one anniversary-themed coin
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection—Lance’s Charizard V and Dark Sylveon V
- Oct. 8
- Lance’s Charizard V or Dark Sylveon V promo, four Celebrations booster packs, and two additional booster packs
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection
- Oct. 8
- Zacian LV.X promo, a pin featuring Flying and Surfing Pikachu four Celebrations booster packs, and two additional booster pack
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Elite Trainer Box
- Oct. 8
- 10 Celebrations booster packs, five additional booster packs, Greninja Star promo, 65 anniversary-themed card sleeves, 45 Energy cards, a player’s guide to the set, a Pokémon TCG rulebook, dice, condition markers, and a coin
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Mini Tins
- Oct. 8
- Two Celebrations booster packs, one additional booster pack, one anniversary-themed coin, and one Pokémon art card
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Special Collection—Pikachu V-Union
- Oct. 8
- Four foil promo cards that make up Pikachu V-Union, one oversize card featuring Pikachu V-Union, one Supporter card featuring Professor Burnet, four Celebrations booster packs, and two additional booster packs
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Special Collection—Pikachu VMAX
- Oct. 22
- Special Pikachu VMAX promo, promo Pikachu V, Gigantamax Pikachu figurine, eight Celebrations booster packs, and three additional booster packs
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection
- October 2021
- Two commemorative metal cards featuring Base Set Pikachu and Charizard, one special gold version of Pikachu V, one special gold version of Poké Ball, a Charizard and Pikachu enamel pin, one anniversary-themed metal coin, 17 Celebrations booster packs, eight additional booster packs, and a player’s guide
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collector Chest
- October 2021
- Six Celebrations booster packs, two additional booster packs, three foil promo cards featuring Mimikyu δ, Light Toxtricity, and Hydreigon C, sticker sheets, a mini-portfolio binder, a coin, and a notepad