Where to get Dusk Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Specialized Poké Balls are a staple of the Pokémon franchise. There are Poké Balls that work better against specific types of Pokémon, one that work better at different times during battle, and still more that can affect the Pokémon you catch after the fact. The series has come a long way from its standard Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

Acquiring these specialized balls can make your life much easier as you make your way through Paldea and attempt to complete your Pokédex. One such ball is the Dusk Ball. A little green, black, and orange orb, Dusk Balls were first introduced in Gen IV as a ball that could more easily capture Pokémon at night time, or in dark places such as caves.

In the latest generation of Pokémon, that can be incredibly useful for catching some high-level Pokémon, given the abundance of cavern passages around Paldea. Particularly as players make their way to Alfornada, the caves leading to the town are filled with strong Pokémon that can be difficult to catch. A few Dusk Balls can go a long way there.

As with most items in Scarlet and Violet, players can find Dusk Balls as items in the overworld. But you can also get more of them and in greater quantities in a way that can be more helpful for you on your Pokémon journey. Check out the guide below for everything you need to know about getting Dusk Balls.

How to find Dusk Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s more useful being able to buy Dusk Balls in bulk than it is finding one or two here and there around the overworld. Luckily, there are several locations in SV that sell Dusk Balls—once you’ve advanced to a certain point in the game.

Dusk Balls become available for purchase at Delibird Presents once you’ve received gym badges from all eight gyms around Paldea. Once you’ve completed that task, you’ll be able to buy yourself some Dusk Balls.

Each Dusk Ball costs 1,000 PokéDollars, and they’re definitely a situational ball to have. Make sure that you’re only buying as many as you need, and happy spelunking.