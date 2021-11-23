Where to find Reaper Cloth in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you’re looking to catch every Pokémon possible in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are plenty of items you’ll need to collect along your adventures, including the Reaper Cloth.

The Reaper Cloth has one purpose, to evolve the generation three Pokémon Dusclops into Dusknoir. Dusclops is a Ghost-type Pokémon that can be found within the Dazzling Cave biome of the Grand Underground after acquiring the National Pokédex.

If evolving this Pokémon into Dusknoir is something you’re looking to do, then finding the Reaper Cloth should be your first priority. It’s not something you’ll likely stumble upon.

Where to find the Reaper Cloth in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Screengrab via Quick Guides

You can find the Reaper Cloth within a Poké Ball on route 229.

To access this location, you need to have beaten the Elite Four and become Champion so that you may visit Battle Island. If you’ve done this, head to the Resort Area and walk north into Route 229.

If you head right after entering the Route, you’ll see a tree that can be Cut within the grass. Cut this down and continue ahead to pick up the Poké Ball, which contains the Reaper Cloth.

To evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir, you’ll then want to find someone to trade with. Give the Reaper Cloth to your Pokémon before trading, and when the other player receives it, it will evolve into Dusknoir.