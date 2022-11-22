Where to find leftovers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has brought several new mechanics to Nintendo’s long-running series, but it has also retained elements and items from prior, beloved games. In the midst of a Pokémon battle, trainers looking to win should have an arsenal of supplementary items that range from herbs to amulets.

One item that long-time players should recognize is Leftovers. First introduced in Generation Two, Leftovers is an item that can be equipped to any Pokémon on your team. Instead of a one-time heal, Leftovers provide a healing over time effect which courses throughout the length of a battle. For extended Pokémon battles, especially Gym battles, Leftovers can be invaluable.

Unlike many items, such as Poké Balls, which are widely available throughout Paldea, Leftovers can be significantly harder to find. If you are looking to upgrade your array of items with Leftovers, look no further. This is how to find Leftovers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Leftovers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players can find Leftovers fairly early into their journey across Paldea. Leftovers can be purchased at the Delibird Presents shop for a steep 20,000 dollars. Though Leftovers may not come cheap, the healing over time effect it provides is well worth the cost for early challenges. If you are looking to find Leftovers for free, there are a number of the item scattered across the southern area of Medali.

Leftovers in Medali, screengrab via Dot Esports

Leftovers are far from the only healing item available to trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Shell Bell is an item that provides a similar service as Leftovers, though to far lesser extent. Aside from healing over time items, there are plenty of burst healing items that can see your given Pokémon’s health almost fully regained in exchange for one turn.

Though Leftovers may be more elusive and expensive than other healing items in the Pokémon world, the item can certainly help in your quest to become a Pokémon master.