Make sure you double check all the Pokémon in every area.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has finally been released, giving fans of the franchise a massive surge of Pokémon to live on for the next few weeks.

Like every Pokémon title, there are new creatures roaming around the map. This installment is no exception. There are tons of new Pokémon waiting to be captured and it’s your responsibility to give each and every one a good home.

Prepare to pack your Pokédex with the most interesting and best Pokémon has to offer, as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brings the action and the creatively designed animals to your screen. Among the list of Pokémon in this installment, feast your eyes on Zorua, if you can.

This Pokémon is one of the more difficult Pokémon to catch. It has the ability to disguise itself as something completely different.

How do I catch a Zorua in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Zorua in its true form looks like a friendly animal you’d take for a walk or two. In the wild, they’re not so friendly, but a great addition to your Pokédex.

You’ll be able to tell it’s a Zorua if, for example, it’s disguised as a Toedscool, instead of it running away, it’ll come toward you. It won’t act like a Toesdscool usually would.

You’ll easily find a Zorua right next to the North West of Medali, around the Normal type gym in that area.

This dark Pokémon will definitely be an upgrade to the vast majority of your other Pokemon.

Be prepared to have a long and strenuous battle with a Zorua; they do look cool but they pack a punch.

Now you’ve got your Zorua, you’re on your way to taking on the big dogs of Pokémon. There you have it, keep hunting and evolving. There’s still a lot to go.