What to do after beating Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk – Post-game explained

If you’ve worked your way through the main story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk and are short of ideas on what to do next, our definitive guide is here to help.

Completing the main story in the Blueberry Academy doesn’t show you everything the second half of The Secret Treasure of Area Zero DLC has to offer and will leave you with some pretty big holes to fill before you can state you’ve actually done everything.

If you’ve successfully boxed off the main story, put Kieran in his place, and added Terapagos to your collection, we’ve got some suggestions on what to do next.

What to do after beating Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

Watch the secret cutscene

A secret cutscene is waiting for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve caught Terapagos and completed the main story in The Indigo Disk, there’s a secret cutscene waiting for you that ties together the Scarlet and Violet base game to both parts of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

With Terapagos in your party, head to the Crystal Pool in Kitakami. Approach the water from near the bridge, close to the fast travel location, and a cutscene will start. You’ll see Terapagos burst out, create a strange mist, and, depending on whether you are on Scarlet or Violet, Professor Sada or Professor Turo will emerge.

There are very slight variations to the dialogue each provides, with Sada identifying that she is from the past in the player’s perspective, whereas Turo says, from his perspective, it’s the future. After a short conversation, you’ll trade books—and you’ll have a new start screen for the game, which you are immediately taken to after the cutscene finishes.

Complete your Pokédex

Stick it on your fridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the main story in The Indigo Disk, there are likely to be gaps in parts of your Pokédex, and just as the case has been ever since the first generation of Pokémon, it’s down to you to catch them all.

In total, there are 240 Pokémon to catch to complete your Pokédex in The Indigo Disk, not all of which can be obtained inside the Terarium. For the two new Paradox forms, which are version exclusive, you’ll need to complete Perrin’s questline and return to Area Zero.

You’ll also need to trade with other players on the other version of the game to add the version exclusive Pokémon to your Pokédex, and once the task is finally complete, speak to Director Cyrano for another bonus cutscene and your reward.

Unlock Koraidon and Miraidon Flight ability

Fly on the wings of love. Image via Game Freak

Throughout the base game of Scarlet and Violet, your partner Pokémon, Miraidon, or Koraidon depending on your version, unlocked various abilities that made traversal much easier—and the best is saved for last in The Indigo Disk.

While completing the Elite Four Trials, you’ll have had a sneak peek at Koraidon or Miraidon’s flight ability, and now that the main story is completed, you can unlock the ability in full by returning to Mary and watching a brief cutscene.

Battle and trade with Special Coaches

Make new friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another feature that unlocks after beating the main story in The Indigo Disk is the ability to invite Special Coaches to the Blueberry Academy, where you can battle with them, learn more about them, and even trade for exclusive Pokémon.

Pokémon obtained through trading with Special Coaches have a unique Mark that can be displayed when they enter battle. For example, Iono’s Magnemite has that exact title, and you can show its history to the world whenever you use it. By using this feature, you can also obtain a free shiny Blitzle to add to your collection.

Catch all the returning legendary Pokémon

A huge treasure hunt. Screengrab by Dot Esports

One of the big draws of The Indigo Disk was revealed in pre-launch trailers that showcased the return of 25 legendary Pokémon—none of which can be caught until you complete the main story in the DLC.

Once you’ve ticked off that task, however, you can speak to Snacksworth to obtain special treats that are added to your Key Items, and once you have them, the specified legendary Pokémon will be able to be found back in Paldea.

To unlock more treats, and thus more legendary Pokémon, you’ll need to complete Quests, which are used to earn BP, solo or with friends. How you unlock legendary Pokémon depends on whether you are on Scarlet or Violet.

Shiny hunt Pokémon

Look how she shines! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hunting for Shiny Pokémon is an addictive pastime in any Pokémon game, and while it’s not as easy to do as it was in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Scarlet and Violet is a decent place to put a dent into your quest to grab the best variants.

Completing the story in the base game provides the Shiny Charm, boosting your chances of encountering a shiny Pokémon, and Mass Outbreaks are spread across Paldea, Kitakami, and the Blueberry Academy—further boosting the odds in your favor.

A significant introduction in The Indigo Disk has made things even better, however, as you can buy an item in the Cafeteria that provides a Shiny boost to all types. This has become my go-to method for Shiny hunting, as I’ll scoff down the Academy Special before hitting Mass Outbreaks and trying my luck.

Start a Living Dex in Pokémon Home

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you genuinely feel like you have ticked off everything that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk has to offer, it might be the perfect time to start, or add to, a Living Dex in Pokémon Home.

A Living Dex consists of having every single Pokémon and their various forms all gathered together in your collection in Pokémon Home, which you can add Pokémon to from Scarlet and Violet, Sword and Shield, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl, and Let’s Go! Pikachu and Let’s Go! Eevee.

Moving Pokémon from those games should put a significant dent into the mammoth task of gathering every Pokémon that has ever existed, but you’ll still likely be short and can turn to Pokémon Go for help or reboot one of those games to catch anything you’re missing.