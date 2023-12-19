Best Shiny Pokémon to hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk has seen a LOT of Pokémon return from previous releases in the franchise, along with new additions. Like anytime new Pokémon are added, Shiny hunters gear up to head out in force.

Before you spend your time hunting for Shinies, why not take a look at some of the best that are on offer? With all of the starter Pokémon returning, there is a lot to seek out, with these ones being some of the best.

Best Shiny Pokémon to hunt in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

If you’re a Shiny hunter there is a lot to like about The Indigo Disk, but there are a handful of Pokémon you’ll want to prioritize over others. In our list, we’ll be referencing multiple evolutions that can be acquired by first catching Shiny forms of their initial Pokémon.

Incineroar

Image via The Pokémon Company

Incineroar is one of the strongest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet thanks to its new addition with The Indigo Disk, and it’s also one of the coolest Shinies too. The Shiny form of Incineroar switches up the Black and Red color theme from its traditional design, instead opting for White and Red, making it different enough to stand out.

Lapras

Image via The Pokémon Company

Lapras’s Shiny form might be the most subtle on our list, but it is still one of the best. This new look for Lapras is purple instead of blue and while it doesn’t completely change the look, there is no doubt it’s unique. If you’re planning on using this Water-type Pokémon then we suggest seeking out a Shiny form to show you’re different.

Emboar

Image via The Pokémon Company

Another Fire-type Shiny hit, Emboar’s variant heats things to a new level with the flames that engulf its body roaring to a blue hue. These blue highlights look amazing and really take Emboar’s classic design to a new level.

Sceptile

Image via The Pokémon Company

Similar to Lapras, Sceptile’s Shiny form is a recolor, however, this aqua look is more pronounced than the former’s. With a new aqua look, this Grass-type starter evolution can almost parade as a Water-type, and that’s why this variant is so awesome. Sceptile is by far the best-looking third-generation shiny starter.

Alolan Sandslash

Image via The Pokémon Company

Alolan Sandshrew is an Ice-type Pokémon, and while its regular form shows this with its frozen armor, in shiny form this theme is embraced further. Shiny Sandshrew and its evolution Sandslash are completely blue all over and while subtle, it perfectly captures the Pokémon’s Ice-type aesthetic.

Kleavor

Image via The Pokémon Company

When you think of a Bug-type Pokémon you might be picturing the color green. Well, despite being brown by default, Shiny Kleavor embraces the bug lineage boasting a unique green exterior. While for Schizor, green isn’t great, this color works perfectly for Kleavor and makes it look even better.

Decidueye

Image via The Pokémon Company

Now we’re getting into the dark side of Shiny ‘mon. Decideueye’s Shiny form looks mysterious and almost gothic. The owl Pokémon swaps out its brown feathers for black and the bright green highlights darken to Teal. If you’re someone who loved Decidueye then catching one in Shiny form is the perfect way to show it off.

Greninja

Image via The Pokémon Company

Just like Decidueye, Greninja’s Shiny form goes dark swapping out the blue color for black. This look embraces the Ninja-style design of Greninja and has long been one of the most popular Shiny Pokémon. Few Shiny Pokémon can compete with the look of this Water-type gem.

Metagross

Image via The Pokémon Company

Metagross has my favorite Shiny form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now and I believe many other players will agree. This Pokémon typically has a blue look, but when Shiny the Steel-type takes over and we get a sleek silver look with gold highlights. Nothing can beat this design, except perhaps on starter evolution.

Charizard

Image via The Pokémon Company

Charizard’s Shiny form is probably the most iconic in the franchise and it’s something that has been chased by millions of players across VGC and TCG. This look gives Charizard a black coloring that instantly levels up the Pokémon’s cool points 100 percent. If you Shiny hunt any Pokémon in The Indigo Disk make sure it is Charizard.