How to fly on Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Koraidon and Miraidon are crucial assets to every player in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the pair are even better with The Indigo Disk DLC, as they’ll gain the ability to fly.

Riding on the back of the legendary duo is the quickest way to travel in Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, with progression in the game's main story unlocking the ability to climb, glide, and swim. Now though, the sky isn't even the limit, and you'll soon be soaring above the world.

How to fly on Koraidon and Miraidon

How to unlock Koraidon and Miraidon flight ability in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk Back to school. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You have plenty of work to do until you unlock the ability to soar through the skies on the back of the legendary Pokémon, as you unlock the fly ability once you have completed the main story and have seen the credits roll. Once the story in The Indigo Disk has been completed, travel to the main entrance of the Blueberry Academy and walk toward the barriers. Select “Classroom 3-2” from the list that appears and speak to Mary, who will be in the back corner. After the conversation has been completed, you will now be able to fly on the back of Koraidon and Miraidon—making your hunt for the returning legendaries and completing other endgame tasks much easier.

How to fly on Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Soaring, flying. Image via Game Freak

With the ability to fly unlocked, you can trigger flight by clicking the left stick while gliding on the back of Koraidon and Miraidon. To start gliding, hit B after jumping into the air, or while falling from a height.

The great thing about the flight ability on Koraidon and Miraidon is that it is not limited to just the Blueberry Academy and you can use it to fly across all three maps in the game, making traversal across Paldea and Kitikami much easier. On top of this, you also gain the ability to glide indefinitely and will no longer drop out of the sky after a short period.