A cafeteria in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk boosts Shiny Power for all types

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk adds plenty of new areas for you to explore, but you might not pay attention to all of them. You will want to visit the cafeteria, however, as it introduces a new item that boosts your odds of finding almost any Shiny Pokémon.

The only time you are really required to head to the Blueberry Academy cafeteria is during your introduction to the League Club and Drayton. After that, it becomes just another optional area you can visit whenever you want, though most players will probably never return—but that would be a mistake.

This set of boosts alone makes it worth the cost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talking to the cafeteria staff will let you purchase four new food items using Blueberry Points (BP) instead of your normal currency, and all of them have special effects. The one you want to focus on is the Academy Special, which gives you three amazing bonuses for 150 BP.

Purchasing one Academy Special will give you Catching Power: All Types Lv. 2, Egg Power Lv. 1, and Sparkling Power: All Types Lv. 1. That means you get boosted Shiny encounter odds for all types, an increased chance to catch Pokémon, and an easier time finding and quickly hatching an Egg.

This is the first time an additional Shiny bonus for all types has been added to SV and makes Shiny hunting a breeze. When paired with the ability to quickly fly into the air with an upgraded Koraidon and Miraidon, you can easily find a handful of Shinies within its 30-minute duration. When testing the boosted odds, we found four Shiny Litten during a Mass Outbreak, which already increases your Shiny odds over normal encounters.

The other Academy-style foods at the cafeteria also provide different boosts for all types. For example, the Academy Fries will boost your XP gain and give you better odds at finding larger Pokémon in the wild, while the Academy Pizza swaps to Tera Raid boosts and tiny Pokémon. This is just the tip of the iceberg too, as you can get some amazing rewards from the academy’s Item Printer or try and get a free Shiny Blitzle as well.