Undertale creator Toby Fox finally shares what songs he worked on for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Maybe this will get fans to stop saying "this is definitely Toby Fox" every time.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have now been out for more than a month, giving fans plenty of time to have finished multiple playthroughs to dissect their favorite parts of Gen IX. And despite the continued mixed conversation surrounding the game’s content and performance, one element that has received near-universal praise at different levels is the soundtrack.

This praise is well deserved since Game Freak brought in a group of all-star composers from across Pokémon’s 25-year history—with one such inclusion being Undertale creator and composer Toby Fox.

Fox previously worked with Game Freak on Sword and Shield as a guest composer, creating the main Battle Tower theme, and later worked as a composer on the developer’s 2019 title Little Town Hero. His role for Scarlet and Violet was greatly expanded and now we know exactly just what tracks have his direct fingerprints on them—which fans documenting the game hope will help narrow down who worked on what specifically.

Which songs did Toby Fox compose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

According to his latest personal newsletter, Toby Fox not only confirmed that he made three songs himself but also clarified his involvement with two other essential tracks that players will be humming for years to come.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet composer Toby Fox confirms his soundtrack contributions, in a recent UNDERTALE / DELTARUNE newsletter. pic.twitter.com/eVnERrwuM0 — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) December 20, 2022

We already knew that the Tera Raid Battles theme players hear when competing either alone or online in Scarlet and Violet’s raid mode was one of Fox’s creations. Now, we can also add the post-game Academy Ace Tournament and Battle! Zero Lab, or the battle against Professor Turo/Sada, to the list too.

The final full piece he composed was the main theme players hear when wandering around Area Zero, though it was re-arranged by legendary Pokémon composer Gō Ichinose.

Fox also once again confirmed that he composed the main melody for what would eventually become the main “field theme” used across the game in various forms, though he originally just composed it as the base for the Academy track.

“I also composed a majestic theme melody for the song “Academy”. Surprisingly, this ended up used as a field theme for the whole game!” Fox said. “Though, all songs using the melody were made by other amazing composers. (I love the soft piano version that plays at night.)”

Screengrab via Toby Fox

He also included one of his usual pieces of fan art along with his message, showing a smiling little Dachsbun and saying “I like this Pokémon.”