Pokémon UNITE is back live after a long maintenance period and there is a new entry to the game’s roster ready to play.

Tsareena is now live in Pokémon UNITE as the game’s latest all-rounder melee Pokémon. And for a limited time, the Tsareena license is available completely free until Dec. 31. This new Pokémon has a variety of unique techniques, including Razor Leaf, Rapid Spin, Triple Axel, Stomp, Top Kick, Grassy Glide, and its UNITE move Queen Ascendant.

Let's kick it! Tsareena is now available in #PokemonUNITE! pic.twitter.com/6mODYNJpF8 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) December 9, 2021

Tsareena has a unique passive ability that boosts the power of every third basic attack it uses. The more basic attacks that are strung together the more bonus damage Tsareena can deal. The starter evolutions of this species Bounsweet and Steenee both have a unique ability called Oblivious that reduces the duration of “hindrances” they deal with.

There were a handful of other additions during this latest update including new holowear for Zeraora and Greedent, but the biggest Pokémon UNITE content is set to come next week with the game Holiday Festivities. During that event, not only will there be a ton of new cosmetic content but also Dragonite, another new all-rounder coming to the game.

Pokémon UNITE Holiday Festivities will kick off on Dec. 15 with Dragonite joining the game on Dec. 20. In the meantime, make sure to get your Trareena license and check out the new species in-game before the year it out.