This week’s biggest Pokémon Go events: June 3 to 9, 2024

The first full week of June is here for Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Go Fest Sendai is behind us. This means it’s time to see what trainers have to look forward to this week!
From June 3 to 9, two events in Pokémon Go will run, as well as this month’s Community Day. There might also be some special timed research to tie in with Pokémon NAIC, which happens the weekend of June 7 to 9, so there might be more to look forward to.
All Pokémon Go events, bonuses, research, raids and more: June 3 to 9, 2024
|Event name
|Event dates
|Event description
|Stadium Sights
|Start: June 1 at 10am local time
End: June 4 at 8pm local time
|Introduces shiny Emolga and special research into the game.
|Slumbering Sand
|Start: June 7 at 10am local time
End: June 12 at 9pm local time
|Adds Shiny Komala and Slakoth with a Visor into the game.
|Goomy Community Day
|June 9 from 2pm to 5pm local time.
|Pokémon Go’s monthly Community Day is here with a spotlight on Goomy. Shinyt Goomy has increased odds.
|Makuhita Spotlight Hour
|June 4 from 6pm to 7pm local time.
|Makuhita spawns in abundance for an hour. If you’re lucky, you might come across a shiny one.
Raids
|Raid type
|Raid boss
|Raid dates
|Five-star
|Zapdos
|From June 1 to June 10
|Mega Raid
|Mega Gyarados
|From June 1 to June 10
|Shadow Raid
|Shadow Raikou
|From June 1 to June 10
