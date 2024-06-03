Shared Skies Seasonal art in Pokémon Go
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

This week’s biggest Pokémon Go events: June 3 to 9, 2024

One week until Go Fest Madrid.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 03:52 am

The first full week of June is here for Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Go Fest Sendai is behind us. This means it’s time to see what trainers have to look forward to this week!

Recommended Videos

From June 3 to 9, two events in Pokémon Go will run, as well as this month’s Community Day. There might also be some special timed research to tie in with Pokémon NAIC, which happens the weekend of June 7 to 9, so there might be more to look forward to.

All Pokémon Go events, bonuses, research, raids and more: June 3 to 9, 2024

emolga pokemon go shiny
Shiny Emolga has arrived! Screenshot by Dot Esports
Event nameEvent datesEvent description
Stadium SightsStart: June 1 at 10am local time

End: June 4 at 8pm local time		Introduces shiny Emolga and special research into the game.
Slumbering SandStart: June 7 at 10am local time

End: June 12 at 9pm local time		Adds Shiny Komala and Slakoth with a Visor into the game.
Goomy Community DayJune 9 from 2pm to 5pm local time.Pokémon Go’s monthly Community Day is here with a spotlight on Goomy. Shinyt Goomy has increased odds.
Makuhita Spotlight HourJune 4 from 6pm to 7pm local time.Makuhita spawns in abundance for an hour. If you’re lucky, you might come across a shiny one.

Raids

Raid typeRaid bossRaid dates
Five-starZapdosFrom June 1 to June 10
Mega RaidMega GyaradosFrom June 1 to June 10
Shadow RaidShadow RaikouFrom June 1 to June 10
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Caught in 4K’: Suspected hacked Pokémon makes awkward tournament stream appearance
Terapagos in its Terastal form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Terapagos in its Terastal form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Terapagos in its Terastal form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
‘Caught in 4K’: Suspected hacked Pokémon makes awkward tournament stream appearance
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Jun 2, 2024
Read Article All Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Christian Harrison Christian Harrison Jun 1, 2024
Read Article All Glide to Victory Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Emolga in Pokémon Go
Emolga in Pokémon Go
Emolga in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Glide to Victory Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Caught in 4K’: Suspected hacked Pokémon makes awkward tournament stream appearance
Terapagos in its Terastal form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
‘Caught in 4K’: Suspected hacked Pokémon makes awkward tournament stream appearance
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Jun 2, 2024
Read Article All Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Christian Harrison Christian Harrison Jun 1, 2024
Read Article All Glide to Victory Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Emolga in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Glide to Victory Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 31, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.