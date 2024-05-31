Emolga in Pokémon Go
All Glide to Victory Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Try your hand at catching a shiny Emolga.
The first event of Pokémon Go‘s Shared Skies season has launched, titled the Stadium Sights. During this global event, all players have an increased chance to catch a shiny Emolga with plenty of opportunities with the Glide to Victory Timed Research.

The Timed Research launches in your local area on June 1 at 10am and is available for you to work on through until June 4. However, this is a Timed Research, which means if you miss your chance to finish all the tasks before time runs out, the research disappears. You want to act quickly for multiple opportunities to catch an Emolga in Pokémon Go, but the shiny version will continue to have a chance to appear any time you encounter one in the wild.

How to complete Glide to Victory in Pokémon Go

A Pokemon Go PokeStop column at Go Fest Sendai.
Head outside and begin working on the Glide to Victory Tiemd Research to kick off Summer in Pokémon Go. Photo via Niantic

For this Timed Research, there’s only one set of tasks you need to worry about for Glide to Victory. These tasks involve walking around and exploring your local area while playing Pokémon Go, which is perfect for completing over a weekend.

Many of the Glide to Victory Timed Research rewards involve getting Emolga encounters. The next focus for anyone with a perfect Emolga in their collection is to encounter a Shiny one. The Stadium Sights event offers the best chance for this. After this, expect it to be much more difficult to find a Shiny while playing Pokémon Go.

Although Emolga might not be the strongest Pokémon in a standard battle league competition, it’s a decent choice in the more niche categories. Several Pokémon Go players reserve a powerful Emolga when they want to compete in the Electric, Color, Holiday, Jungle or Little Jungle, and the upcoming Summer cups. These are all good reasons to have a strong Emolga in your pocket.

These tasks and rewards await you while working through the Glide to Victory Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task One

  • Hatch an egg
    • One Egg Incubator
  • Explore 5km
    • Emolga Encounter
  • Spin 10 PokéStops
    • Emolga Encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokémon
    • Emolga Encounter
  • Hatch three eggs
    • Emolga Encounter

Completed Task Rewards: A Super Incubator, an Emolga encounter, and 20 Emolga Candy

