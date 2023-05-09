How to get Emolga in Pokémon Go

Introduced in Gen V, Emolga is the tiny Electric/Flying-type Pokémon who resembles Pikachu. The flying squirrel has since made its way from the mainline games to Pokémon Go. As with most Pokémon in the game, there are several different ways players can obtain Emolga to fill out their Pokédex.

How to catch Emolga in Pokémon Go

The most basic way to catch Emolga is to encounter it in the wild. It might take some time before you find one, but you should run into one eventually since they are standard wild encounters.

Unlike a lot of other Pokémon, Emolga doesn’t have an evolutionary line, so there’s no chance of obtaining it through evolution.

The other methods for catching Emolga are dependent on special events and opportunities. So far, the flying squirrel has made appearances in Raid Battles, Eggs, and Field Research. During certain events, it might even receive boosted spawn rates or Shiny odds. With higher chances of finding an Emolga, that would be the best time to plan your hunt.

If there are no ongoing events featuring Emolga, you’ll have to stick with looking for it in the wild or wait and see if it pops up during future events. Pokémon Go is constantly hosting new events, so it’s only a matter of time before you get your Emolga encounter.