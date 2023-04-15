How to get Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Pokémon Go

Starting April 20, 2023, Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena will be available in Pokémon Go for the first time ever. As with each new Pokémon that gets added to the mobile game, players will be wondering how they can get their hands on Bounsweet and its two evolutions.

The three new Grass types in Pokémon Go were originally introduced in Gen VII’s Sun and Moon. Based on the mangosteen fruit, Bounsweet and Steenee might look friendly and cute, but their final evolution, Tsareena, is known for its aggressive and powerful kicks. It’d make an excellent addition to your Pokémon Go team if you’re able to get a hold of one.

How to catch Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Pokémon Go

During Sustainability Week 2023 (April 20-26), there will be several different ways to encounter Bounsweet.

The most basic method is finding Bounsweet as a wild encounter. It might take some time and luck to run into one, but they will be out there somewhere.

It will also be possible for Bounsweet to hatch from 2 km Eggs specifically obtained during the event period. Bounsweet isn’t the only Pokémon that might hatch from these Eggs, though. There’s a chance you might end up with Cherubi or Drilbur instead.

Perhaps the most reliable way to get a Bounsweet is to complete the Timed Research throughout Sustainability Week. By completing these research tasks, you might eventually be rewarded with a Bounsweet encounter.

After catching a Bounsweet, you’ll have to evolve it to get Steenee and Tsareena. You’ll need 25 Bounsweet Candy to evolve Bounsweet into Steenee, and then 100 more to evolve it into Tsareena.

If there is no ongoing event with Bounsweet Eggs or Timed Research, it might be a little harder to come across the fruity Grass-type Pokémon. It shouldn’t be too much of an issue, though, as many Pokémon tend to be featured in future events after their initial debut.