Can Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Making their Pokémon Go debut during Sustainability Week 2023, Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena will be available to catch in the mobile game starting April 20. Seeing how Pokémon Go has a special process when it comes to introducing new species into the game, one question that always pops up is whether or not a newly added Pokémon can be Shiny.

Ever since these rare Shiny variants were introduced to the franchise, they’ve always been highly sought after. And in addition to their rare status, each Shiny comes in a different color from the standard variant, no matter how subtle or noticeable the difference is. For example, the Shiny versions of Bounsweet and its evolutions have purple leaf-like hair rather than green like the originals. But is it even possible to get a Shiny Bounsweet in Pokémon Go right now?

Can you get Shiny Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena are currently not in Pokémon Go. However, there is a good chance that their Shiny variants will eventually become unlocked during a future event. In the meantime, players will have to wait and just catch the normal variant or hunt for a different Shiny Pokémon.

When Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena finally do get a chance to be Shiny in Pokémon Go, the best time to hunt for them will most likely be during events that increase their spawn or Shiny rates. Just be sure to keep an eye out for future events that feature Bounsweet and its evolutions so you don’t miss your first chance to catch the Shiny mangosteen Pokémon.