Pokémon Go Bounsweet Community Day: A Sweet Surprise Special Research tasks and rewards

May 18, 2024

It is time for one of the most unexpected Community Day events of 2024, with Niantic switching things up and going straight to Bounsweet instead of hitting the final Alolan Starter. But that just means you get to enjoy another new Shiny, some Special Research, and other bonuses. 

Instead of getting Popplio, Pokémon Go players will encounter the Fruit Pokémon, Bounsweet more frequently during the May 19 Community Day running from 2 to 5pm local time. This will feature the debut of Shiny Bounsweet, several Community Day-staple event bonuses, and an exclusive set of Special Research to complete. Here is a full guide to the Bounsweet Community Day, A Sweet Surprise Special Research, and the event bonuses

Pokémon Go Bounsweet Community Day guide: All Special Research, Field Research, and bonuses

Bounsweet in a forest.
How many fruits can you find? Image via Niantic

All Pokémon Go Bounsweet Community Day bonuses and features

  • Bounsweet will spawn more frequently in the wild during the event. 
  • Shiny Bounsweet will be available for the first time. 
  • Evolving a Steenee into Tsareena during the event will result in the Tsareena knowing the Charged Attack High Jump Kick.
  • Bounsweet will appear in AR photobombs. 
  • PokéStop Showcases for Bounsweet and Tsareena may appear near you. 
  • Egg Hatch Distance reduced to 25 percent for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event.
  • Three-hour Lure Module and Incense duration.
  • Double Catch Candy and double the dance to obtain Candy XL from captured Pokémon.
  • One additional Special Trade can be made on May 19. 
  • Trades on May 19 will require 50 percent less Stardust. 

Following the Community Day event, players can take on special Steenee four-star raids from 5 to 10pm local time. Winning in one of these raids will see Bounsweet spawn around that Gym in a 300-meter radius for 30 minutes. Bounsweet encountered this way will have the same boosted Shiny odds as the Community Day hours. 

Pokémon Go Bounsweet Community Day: All A Sweet Surprise Special Research tasks and rewards

A Sweet Surprise Special Research page one

  • Make five Nice Throws
    • 15 Poké Balls
  • Catch 15 Bounsweet
    • Bounsweet encounter
  • Power up Pokémon 10 times
    • 20 Bounsweet Candy

Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Bounsweet encounter, and one Incense

A Sweet Surprise Special Research page two

  • Transfer 10 Pokémon
    • 10 Pinap Berries
  • Catch 15 Bounsweet
    • Bounsweet encounter
  • Evolve three Bounsweet
    • 30 Bounsweet Candy

Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Bounsweet encounter, and one Incubator

A Sweet Surprise Special Research page three

  • Make three Great Curveball Throws
    • 15 Great Balls
  • Catch 15 Bounsweet
    • Bounsweet encounter
  • Evolve one Steenee
    • 50 Bounsweet Candy

Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Steenee encounter, and one Rocket Radar

A Sweet Surprise Special Research page four

  • Claim Reward
    • 15 Ultra Balls
  • Claim Reward
    • Bounsweet encounter
  • Claim Reward
    • Two Silver Pinap Berries

Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, a Tsareena encounter, and three Rare Candies

All Pokémon Go Bounsweet Community Day event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasksRewards
Catch three BounsweetBounsweet encounter
500 Stardust
Five Great Balls
Two Ultra Balls
Two Pinap Berries

This is the final Community Day event for Pokémon Go’s May event schedule but you do have several other pieces of content to enjoy coming up, including the first Go Fest 2024 event

