Pokémon Go’s May Community Day bounces right over Alola’s final Starter

It looks like Pokémon Go’s May 2024 Community Day Pokémon is Bounsweet, following an accidental early in-app notification that spilled the beans.

The early reveal means that for the first time in Pokémon Go Community Day history, Niantic has broken its habit of releasing new starter Pokémon every two months. Rowlet released in January 2024, Litten in March 2024, and Popplio should already have released in May, but it seems it won’t until at least next month—unless Niantic pushes it back further. The horror.

That this reveal isn’t officially confirmed yet and comes from a recent Reddit post showing an in-app message that seems to have been posted early. It follows a z`tease from Niantic yesterday that showed Toucannon flying over a bush before a Bounsweet jumps out for a brief moment.

The fact that two Pokémon were shown led to confusion about what the Community Day Pokémon would be. Some trainers thought it might be a double Community Day, which sounds awesome, but it turns out this isn’t the case.

Outside this early reveal, full details of the Community Day will likely appear in a few hours. Bounsweet will obviously have its shiny form introduced this month as part of the Community Day, and there will be additional unannounced bonuses for those who play during the usual 2pm to 5pm local time window.

Until then, all we can do is wait and see what will happen. May 2024’s Community Day is on May 19.

