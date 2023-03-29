How to catch Cutiefly and Ribombee in Pokémon Go

Spring is beginning to buzz and so are the Pokémon now that Pokémon Go has introduced two new critters to the game: Cutiefly and Ribombee. The two will make their debut during the upcoming Spring into Spring event.

The flower-themed event brings bugs, flowers, and bunnies to the forefront since there will be some new Pokémon appearing with cherry blossoms and some with flower crowns. In addition to Cutiefly and Ribombee, players can snatch up other themed Pokémon and even find some of them in their Shiny versions. For the first time, trainers can also evolve their flower-adorned Pokémon to get the evolved version of it with the flowers.

How to find and catch Cutiefly and Ribombee in Pokémon Go

Cutiefly and Ribombee will make their way to the game in a pretty accessible way. Trainers can catch Cutiefly simply by finding it in the wild. The bug should be spawning at a pretty common rate during the event, and will likely pop up in the wild even after the event is over. Two-kilometer eggs will also have Cutieflies in them, and coupled with a half Egg Hatch Distance during the event, players should be able to open plenty of eggs in that time.

Ribombee is simply evolved from Cutiefly. Players won’t know how much Candy it takes to evolve it until April 4 when the event begins, but it will likely cost the same amount of Candy as other evolutionary lines with only two Pokémon in it.

For now, and in line with how Niantic usually releases Pokémon, Cutiefly and Ribombee are not able to be caught in their Shiny forms. Players will need to wait until a future event or update where the Shiny versions will be added to Pokémon Go.