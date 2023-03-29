Cutiefly and Ribombee buzz into Pokémon Go in new Spring into Spring event

Spring is beginning to flourish, and the birds and the bees are beginning to come out of the woodwork. Pokémon Go is celebrating the warming weather by adding two new Pokémon to the game—Cutiefly and Ribombee.

The Bee Fly Pokémon will make their debut during a new event called Spring into Spring. There will be plenty of costumed Pokémon to catch as well. The festive creatures will get a flower-themed appearance in the form of cherry blossoms.

The event begins on April 4 and will last until April 10. During that time, players will be able to catch Cutiefly in the wild and hatch them out of two-kilometer eggs. Plenty of other activities will be available for trainers too, including a new avatar item, a collection challenge, Field Research task encounters, a new two-kilometer egg pool, event Pokémon in Raids, event bonuses, and more.

How to catch Cutiefly during the Pokémon Go Spring into Spring event

Players will be catching as many Cutiefly as they can to evolve it into a Ribombee before the event is over, and finding it should be fairly easy during event hours. The cute bug Pokémon will appear commonly in the wild and will also hatch out of eggs.

Also included in the event are several cherry blossom adorned Pokémon. The full list of Pokémon spawning in the wild is below. Asterisked Pokémon can appear Shiny.

Cutiefly

Pikachu with cherry blossoms*

Jigglypuff*

Eevee with cherry blossoms*

Marill*

Whismur*

Buneary wearing a flower crown*

Bunnelby*

Chansey wearing a flower crown (rare spawn)*

Togetic wearing a flower crown (rare spawn)*

A nice addition to this event is that players can now evolve an Eevee with cherry blossoms to get its evolution that will also have the adornment. Shiny Eevees with the flowers can also be evolved to get a Shiny version of cherry blossom Eeveelutions. Pikachu can even evolve into a Raichu with cherry blossoms.

There will also be a collection challenge for players to complete that will reward XP, Stardust, and a Lucky Egg. Event bonuses include double Hatch Candy, half Egg Hatch Distance, and Lucky Eggs will last for one hour instead of a half hour during the event.

For more information and to see what Pokémon will be appearing in Eggs and Raids, all of the information can be found on the Pokémon Go website.