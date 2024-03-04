Can Emolga be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

When Pokémon first get added to Pokémon Go, there are two questions players always ask. How can you get it, and can it be Shiny? Emolga is one such Pokémon featured in multiple events over the years, but it’s still elusive.

First debuting during Unova Week in August 2020, Emolga has since appeared in multiple events as a featured encounter, including the World of Wonders season’s Charged-Up Research Day. Since that event focused on Shiny Pokémon, it prompted those hunting for the Sky Squirrel Pokémon to ask if its alternate color scheme is available in Pokémon Go.

Can you get Shiny Emolga in Pokémon Go?

Emolga has been soaring around for a bit. Image via The Pokémon Company

Even though Emolga has been available in Pokémon Go for over three years, you can’t catch a Shiny Emolga yet. This means that even if it’s featured as a boosted spawn in an event, you won’t have a chance to encounter a Shiny.

Niantic adds Shiny Pokémon to the game on a routine, mostly dropping new Shinies during events where specific Pokémon would fit the theme as an added piece of content. This includes the event series Go Tour, which tends to make a large number of new Shiny Pokémon available based on what region is being represented. Go Tour: Sinnoh wrapped up in February, and all signs point to Go Tour: Unova coming in 2025.

If Emolga does not have its Shiny variant featured in an event through the rest of 2024, you will likely be waiting until that as-of-yet unconfirmed Go Tour: Unova to see the light-brown squirrel.