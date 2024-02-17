Category:
All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh

How many new Shiny Pokémon can you expect to catch?
Zack Palm
  and 
Cale Michael
Published: Feb 17, 2024 04:15 pm
How to catch White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon Go
Image via the Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is here, which means there are plenty of Pokémon to catch, including several that are making their first appearance in the game. Some Pokémon are also getting their Shiny forms debuted during this event, and you have the chance to add them to your collection.

The great thing about a new Shiny form in Pokémon Go is that it continues to appear even after an event ends, giving you plenty of chances to add it to your collection This guide covers every new Shiny form made available during Go Tour: Sinnoh.

Every new Shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh

Is Rotom Shiny in Pokemon Go
Rotom’s standard form is making its debut during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. Image via the Pokémon Company

There are 18 new Shiny Pokémon for you to catch during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh. Two are legendaries, one is mythical, four are new variants of Pikachu, and the rest are standard Pokémon.

These Pokémon should appear throughout the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event, making their debut during the Los Angeles event from Feb. 18 to 19. They will appear later, making their worldwide debut during the Global event from Feb. 24 to 25 from 10am to 6pm in your local time zone.

These are all the new Shiny Pokémon you can catch during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event.

Some of these Pokémon are more difficult to catch than others. Rotom is one you can catch from the Ghost in the Machine research. White-Strip Basculin appears when completing a Route and has a chance to spawn along your walking path. Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia are likely the toughest, as they only appear in five-star raids and require several other players to help you catch them.

