Can Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Do you expect to catch an Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia Shiny version?
Published: Feb 16, 2024 06:46 pm
Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga Shiny versions in Pokemon Go
Image via the Pokémon Company

When tracking down Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, there’s nothing better than catching a Legendary. You might be on the hunt for two during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event with the debut of Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia.

These two debut at the same time, appearing in five-star raids first for the in-person Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Los Angeles and then later in the global event. Although they appear in five-star raids, debut Pokémon rarely get a Shiny version. Here’s what you need to know about whether Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia have their Shiny forms in Pokémon Go.

Does Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia have a Shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
These two legendaries debut in five-star raids for the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. Image via Niantic & the Pokémon Company

I can confirm that Niantic has said Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia have a chance to appear as their Shiny version in Pokémon Go. If you encounter them during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event and defeat them in five-star raids, there’s a good chance you might encounter a Shiny one when attempting to catch them.

These two should appear in five-star raids beginning in Los Angeles on Feb. 18 to 19 and later worldwide on Feb. 24 to 25, from 10am to 6pm in your local time zone. You might encounter Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia more often, depending on if you picked the Diamond or Pearl ticket leading up to the event. I believe Origin Forme Palkia is the better option of the two, but it’s entirely up to you.

Catching a Shiny version of these two Pokémon will be tough, let alone encountering one of them. They only show up to five-star raids during set times throughout the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event, namely when the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitats are happening. These have set times, which means they spawn in five-star raids for four hours during an eight-hour event. I recommend focusing on only one of these two, adding them to your collection, and then moving on to the next one if you have time.

But when these two appear in future Pokémon Go events, their Shiny versions should continue to show up. We don’t know when this will happen, but Niantic rarely retracts a Shiny version after releasing it. I wish all players as much luck as possible when attempting to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia’s Shiny versions. It won’t be easy.

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.