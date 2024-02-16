Category:
Pokémon

Can Rotom be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

How good are your chances of catching a Shiny Rotom?
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 04:51 pm
Is Rotom Shiny in Pokemon Go
Image via the Pokémon Company

Not every Pokémon has a Shiny version in Pokémon Go, and this is intentional. Some appear during special events at specific times, and with Rotom making an appearance, many players might wonder about their chances of catching a Shiny one.

Rotom is a unique Pokémon to Pokémon Go and has appeared in distinct forms throughout the years. Now, Rotom has a chance to make an official appearance during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event, alongside several others also making their debut. This is Rotom’s first appearance in Pokémon Go, so players will be wondering if we can expect to see a Shiny version and catch it.

Does Rotom have a Shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Ghost in the Machine Research Rotom is it Shiny in Pokemon Go
Rotom appears as a reward for completing the Ghost in the Machine research. Image via Niantic and the Pokémon Company

It looks like Rotom, appearing for its Pokémon Go debut, will indeed have a Shiny version available. Right now, we only have the confirmation from a single Twitter post, shared by PoGoCentral, who regularly shares these details based on information they receive from others in the community during live events. They do suggest those not attending the Los Angeles in-person event hold off redeeming and using the ticket until the Global event for the best chance of encountering a Shiny Rotom, but we can’t confirm if that’s the case or not. The image has also been reshared on Reddit.

As it stands, only one person has the Shiny version and shared it with everyone else. We can expect to hear more confirmations as additional players unlock the Ghost in the Machine research, which partially leaked during the Carnival of Love event.

The Ghost in the Machine research code is available to any Pokémon Go player who redeems it, which appears somewhere at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Those attending the in-person Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event are the ones who need to share it, unlocking the research for everyone else. Leading up to the event, Niantic teased that Rotom would cause trouble, and it looks like the standard form is here to take charge.

The first Rotom that showed up was the Wash Rotom for Pokémon Go Fest 2020. The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event is the first time the standard version has appeared, and we’re glad to see we likely don’t have to wait for a follow-up chance to encounter a Shiny version. Given how limited this Pokémon has been, we’re happy the Shiny version is happening for launch—but we’re still waiting for the Heat and Fan Rotom forms to appear in future Pokémon Go events.

The larger, global event for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh happens from Feb. 24 to 25. You’ll want a ticket to participate in it, where you can encounter and catch Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia. Like Rotom, these two only appear for a limited time, so grab your friends and take them down quickly to add these Pokémon to your collection. We wish you the best of luck in catching a Shiny Rotom.

related content
Read Article How to find Rotom in Pokémon Go
Rotom appearing in various locations.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to find Rotom in Pokémon Go
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Rotom zipping around in the Pokemon TCG.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Best Teams for the Catch Cup: Great League Edition in Pokémon Go
Swampert in Pokemon Go Catch Cup Great League
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Teams for the Catch Cup: Great League Edition in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All Ghost in the Machine Secret Code Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
A glitchy TV holding an electric Pokemon secret.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Ghost in the Machine Secret Code Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 16, 2024
Author

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.