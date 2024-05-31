Pokémon Go Stadium Sights: All Pokémon encounters, shiny Emolga, and bonuses

Pokémon Go‘s Shared Skies season is here, and the first event is Stadium Sights. Running from June 1 to 4, the new season gives you plenty of time to earn several rewards with a chance to encounter a Shiny Emolga.

The Shiny version of Emolga is making its debut for this event, and as always, Niantic is increasing the chances for players to encounter it. These chances return to normal after the event’s conclusion, making this the perfect chance for any Shiny hunters in Pokémon Go to race after it. There are plenty of opportunities for you to find one, along with several other Pokémon appearing in the wild or by hatching eggs. This guide covers every wild Pokémon encounter, how to catch a Shiny Emolga and every bonus you get for participating in the Stadium Sights event.

All wild Pokémon encounters in Pokémon Go‘s Stadium Sights

Emolga is the featured Pokémon for the Stadium Sights event. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remixed by Dot Esports

Alongside the new Pokémon spawning during the Shared Skies season, several notable ones are spawning exclusively for the Stadium Sights event. These are the Pokémon you can expect to find in the wild and have a chance to hatch from any eggs you acquire from PokéStops during this event.

All Stadium Sights wild Pokémon encounters Cutiefly Doduo Emolga Gligar Hitmontop Meditite Mienfoo Noibat Pidgey Staravia Zubat

All Stadium Sights field research task encounters Doduo Emolga Pidgey Zubat

All Stadium Sights Pokémon egg hatches Emolga Galarian Farfetch’d Riolu



How to catch a Shiny Emolga in Pokémon Go

There’s no exact strategy to this other than consistently when tracking down a Shiny Emolga. For the Stadium Sights event, Emolga appears in the wild as a Field Research Task reward and has a chance to hatch from 7km eggs. The 7km eggs are the ones you can get from your friends. Although they might take a lot of walking to hatch, you can still receive gifts from friends throughout the event. Open them as quickly as possible, and hopefully, you’ll bag yourself an Emolga.

However, finding an Emolga in the wild while playing Pokémon Go might be your best bet. Emolga is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon, which means it has the best chance to appear while exploring cities and near power plants, or it might spawn when it’s windy. Hopefully, your local weather conditions will meet these parameters while you hunt for a shiny Emolga during the Stadium Sights weekend.

All Stadium Sights bonuses in Pokémon Go

Finally, there are multiple passive rewards all Pokémon Go players receive during the Stadium Sights event. You get these even if you’re not directly participating in the event, and they will disappear when things end on June 4 in your local area. These are all the bonuses every Pokémon Go player receives.

Receive 1.5x candy for hatching Pokémon .

. Receive 1.5x Stardust for hatching Pokémon.

