Fast Pokémon are usually glass cannons: they hit hard and they hit quick, but if they don’t manage to knock you out before you can make a move, they’re probably in hot water since they don’t possess the best bulk, in a general sense.

Since Regieleki isn’t in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—at least not yet—there are quite a few Pokémon that are contending to be some of the fastest ‘mons in Gen IX right now.

Below, we talk about the 10 fastest Pokémon that exist currently in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The 10 fastest Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

10) Weavile

Sitting pretty on the 10th spot on this list, Weavile not only boasts incredible speed but utility and power as well.

Weavile has a Speed stat of 125, letting it outspeed a lot of prominent threats in the Scarlet and Violet metagame and smack them with strong STAB Ice and Dark moves along with its great coverage coming from an Attack stat of 120.

Furthermore, it has great supportive uses with moves such as Fake Out, Taunt, and Icy Wind.

9) Kilowattrel

Tying with Weavile, Kilowattrell is an Electric/Flying dual-type Pokémon introduced in Gen IX with a base Speed stat of 125.

This electrifying bird can make amazing use of its high base Speed by being its team’s Tailwind setter. Setting up Tailwind also activates its ability Wind Power, which then gives it the Charged status and boosts the damage of all of its Electric-type moves.

Kilowattrel can also support its team with unique but amazing supportive options in Feather Dance to completely neuter physical attackers, and Eerie Impulse to disable special attackers.

8) Talonflame

This Fire and Flying dual-type Pokémon very narrowly beats the two previous Pokémon on this list with a base Speed stat of 126, just a single point higher.

Talonflame possesses the ability Gale Wings, which gives all of its Flying-type moves a +1 priority when used at full health. With its amazing Speed stat, Talonflame is probably outspeeding everything else on the field even when it’s not at full health, letting it either do damage or support its team.

Other than Tailwind, Talonflame has some neat supportive options in Taunt, Will-O-Wisp, and Quick Guard, which let it make amazing use of its phenomenal Speed stat.

7) Jolteon

The electrifying little pup is the fastest from the lot of Eeveelutions, and also one of the fastest Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

With a base Speed stat of 130, there are very few things in the game that can outspeed this lightning-fast doggo. Jolteon can do decent damage, but a speedy support set is probably what is going to make best use of Jolteon.

It gets access to some great support moves in Fake Tears, Helping Hand, Charm, Eerie Impulse, Rain Dance, and Sunny Day.

6) Flutter Mane

The first Paradox Pokémon to feature on this list, Flutter Mane is a speedy little devil, proudly carrying a base Speed stat of 135.

If that wasn’t fast enough for you, Flutter Mane can further boost its Speed with the Booster Energy item or when under harsh sunlight due to its ability Protosynthesis. As if being blisteringly fast wasn’t enough, Flutter Mane also has incredible Special Attack and Special Defense, letting it hard and fast and wiping you off the field before you know it.

5) Chien-Pao

Sharing the 135 Speed stat with Flutter Mane, Chien-Pao is one member from the Treasures of Ruin Legendary quartet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and is quite likely the most threatening one of them all.

When Chien-Pao enters the battlefield, it lowers the Defense of all Pokémon present by 25 percent due to its ability Sword of Ruin. Along with its high Attack stat and incredible Speed stat coupled with its amazing offensive typing, Chien-Pao can make quick work of its enemies using the wide coverage that it gets access to.

4) Barraskewda

This unpleasant-looking fish carries an impressive Speed stat of 136, and just like two others on this list, Barraskewda can boost its Speed too, and at even more alarming rates than the rest.

Barraskewda possesses the ability Swift Swim, letting it double its already lightning-fast Speed in the Rain weather condition. With its unfathomable speeds, it also packs quite the punch using its daunting Attack stat and wide coverage of moves.

Clicking a Water-type move boosted by the Rain is probably doing more damage than its coverage moves anyways, however.

3) Iron Bundle

Just like Barraskewda, Iron Bundle also has an incredible Speed stat of 136, which can also boost its Speed using the Booster Energy item or when it finds itself on Electric Terrain due to its ability Quark Drive.

Iron Bundle can then very easily fire off strong Ice Beams and Hydro Pumps with its overpowering Special Attack stat before anything on the opponent’s side of the field gets to make a move. Iron Bundle is also pretty tanky on the Physical side, so be sure to hit it on its Special side if you want to make quick work of it.

2) Dragapult

The fastest viable Pokémon in every format it has been legal in since its introduction in Gen VIII, Dragapult is an absolute speed demon that you have to respect before you go up against it.

With a Speed stat of 142, nothing can outspeed Dragapult if it decides to max out its Speed. It can further run Dragon Dance on its moveset to not only boost its Speed to unfathomable heights but to also turbocharge its Attack stat and clean up the opposing side of the field quicker than the blink of an eye.

1) Electrode

The very fastest Pokémon on this list, introduced all the way back in Generation I, Electrode possesses a blindingly-fast Speed stat of 150.

That’s about it for Electrode though. It’s super fast—the fastest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet—but it does nothing else really well. Its damage output is low while also having poor bulk. It does have some supportive options but there are other fast Pokémon that does what it does, but better.

But hey, it does have one thing to brag about. Way to go, Electrode.