Should you team up with Candela or investigate with Arlo in Pokémon Go?

During the Beloved Buddies event in Pokémon Go, there’s a Timed Research event all players get that you have to make a decision between siding with Candela or Arlo. The choices between these two determine the type of rewards you get for the quest.

This is similar to the previous Timed Research quests featuring the team leaders and the Team Rocket Leaders. The first step in the quest is a standard one, and then you have to choose between siding with Candela or Arlo. Thankfully, there are no long-term reasons to pick one over the other, but you do get immediate rewards, so long as you can complete the Timed Research before the end of the Beloved Buddies event. Here’s what you need to know about if you should team up with Candela or investigate with Arlo in Pokémon Go‘s Beloved Buddies event.

Is it better to side with Candela or Arlo in Pokémon Go’s Beloved Buddies event?

Arlo’s the way to go. Image via Niantic

Between the two options, I’d side with Arlo over Candela. Arlo’s rewards are slightly more interesting than the ones you get for Candela, but they’re nearly the same. Like the previous Timed Research events where you pick between a team leader and siding with Team Rocket, most of the items you get are nearly identical for every quest step. However, Candela requires you to interact with other players by adding a new friend and trading with someone, while Arlo’s tasks focus on defeating Team Rocket.

The primary difference is the Pokémon encounters you receive. Those are the only standout choices, and the ones Arlo gives you are better than Candela. Both sides provide the same type of item and Stardust rewards, so you don’t have to worry about comparing those.

If you choose to side with Candela, there are four Pokémon you get for completing her Timed Research in Pokémon Go. She gives you a Luvdisc encounter when you earn a candy while exploring with your buddy, a Dunsparce encounter for completing the second task, a Shellder for trading a Pokémon, and a Rapidash for completing the third task.

Arlo also provides four Pokémon, but they are slightly more interesting than the ones Candela offers. The tasks are also somewhat different. When you transfer five Pokémon, Arlo gives you a Cubone encounter, a Shadow Diglett encounter for completing task two, a Slowpoke encounter for defeating Team Rocket Arlo in battle, and a Scizor encounter. The big, significant Pokémon of all the ones listed is Scizor, mainly because it takes a Metal Coat to evolve a Scyther into one. The other choices are standard spawns you can find during most events in Pokémon Go.

Beyond the Pokémon encounters, the Candela and Arlo Timed Research tasks and rewards are mostly the same. You receive Stardust, Ultra Balls, and a Poffin for your time, ensuring you complete all tasks before the Beloved Buddies event ends. The Poffin is another significant item we don’t usually see as a free reward in Pokémon Go, and it’s nice to see it’s given to everyone, regardless of whether you pick Candela or Arlo.

The Beloved Buddies event ends on Feb. 15, and Dhelmise debuts during this time in raids. You’ll want to make sure to complete every task of the Timed Research before then, you do miss out on the rewards in Pokémon Go. Many of these tasks should be straightforward. If you side with Candela, you may have to seek out other players online if you want to add a friend to your friend’s list. Arlo’s tasks are easier as you can complete them yourself, but you have to explore and challenge Team Rocket grunts to battle and eventually take on Arlo himself.

