Tracking down new Pokémon in Pokémon Go and adding them to your collection is always exciting as you find the best way to slot them into your teams. With the arrival of Dhelmise, a Ghost and Grass-type Pokémon capable of fitting into a unique niche alongside your other choices.

Recommended Videos

There have been a handful of excellent Ghost and Grass-type Pokémon, such as Trevenant, that can do some hefty work for you. Trevenant was a notable choice in the Great and Ultra league following its initial debut, making it a must-have for many who competed in those ranked categories. But Dhelmise won’t work the same way. You can still use it, but you’ll want to make sure you’re using the correct moveset it can learn to get the most out of it. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Dhelmise in Pokémon Go.

Dhelmise’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

You have a chance to encounter Dhelmise during the Beloved Buddies event. Image via the Niantic

Dhelmise is a Ghost and Grass-type Pokémon Go. It’s weak against Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, and Ice-type attacks but is resistant against Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water-type moves. You want to reserve Dhelmise for when you can use it in specific situations, given its moveset, though. It doesn’t have diverse attacks, which is a significant drawback to using this Pokémon. The best moveset you can teach Dhelmise in Pokémon Go is the fast move Shadow Claw and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Power Whip.

Attack Attack Type Damage Type Damage Energy Shadow Claw Fast Move Ghost-type 6 4 Power Whip Charged Move Grass-type 90 50 Shadow Ball Charged Move Ghost-type 100 50

For Dhelmise’s fast move, there are only two choices you can pick between: Shadow Claw and Astonish. Between the two choices, there’s no contest. Shadow Claw is the clear winner. It’s an attack that does six damage and provides four energy, and it only takes half a second to land it. An astonishing attack does seven damages and gives 13 energy, but it takes a full second to use. Despite Astonish’s fantastic energy gain, its overall damage output is too poor to make it a viable choice against Shadow Claw.

The more impactful attacks are the charged moves, Power Whip and Shadow Ball. Of the two, Shadow Ball is your primary move that you want to use against an opponent, especially those who are Ghost or Psychic-type. When you’re dealing with a Ground, Rock, or Water-type, Power Whip is the other choice that you want to dish out. These two moves are comparable to each other, with Shadow Ball doing 10 more damage. It’s not a large amount, but it can be the difference in most battles.

The third charged move that Dhelmise can access is the Steel-type attack Heavy Slam. It falls short of Power Whip and Shadow Ball, as it only does 70 damage and requires 50 energy. It has the exact energy cost of those two other choices, but it does less damage. That’s not a worthwhile trade. If you need a Steel-type attack from a Pokémon, it might be better to swap out Dhelmise for a different choice.

Is Dhelmise good in Pokémon Go?

When it comes down to it, Dhelmise is a good Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It’s not a game-changing choice, but it’s a decent option that you can add to your team. It’s a solid Ghost and Grass-type option, but you’ll primarily want to use it against other Pokémon in raids or when battling Team Rocket. You can use it when battling other players, but you’ll want to keep it in the Great or Ultra Leagues. It won’t fair too well in the Master League. If you plan to take it past the 2,500 CP, you’ll want to keep it to raiding and fighting against Team Rocket.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy