Scorbunny’s evolutions Raboot, Cinderace have seemingly leaked for Pokémon Sword and Shield

A few days after the Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks of Sobble and Grookey’s evolutions, we finally have images showing off what Scorbunny’s second and third forms will allegedly look like.

It appears as though the art direction for Scorbunny resembles a Soccer player of some sort in both of its evolution. The design ties to the theme of Galar and stadiums, as well as the trainers wearing sports-attire.

You can see both below. Beware of spoiler warnings.

Raboot

Image via Twitter

Cinderace

Image via Twitter

Of course, the images could be fake, but they seem to stem from where the current crop of leaks are coming from. They have also been posted on the Centro Leaks Page on Twitter, where a lot of the information originally surfaced.

The source of these rumored leaks is also unknown, with a lot of rumors flying around on their source. It appears though that a lot of the Pokemon are coming from multiple sources. As always, fans should take all leaks with a pinch of salt.

Pokémon Sword and Shield comes to Nintendo Switch Nov. 15.