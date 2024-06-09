Pokémon Worlds first merch unveiled—and the Pikachu plush is a must-have

The first merch for the Pokémon World Championships 2024 has been unveiled at the North American International Championships, including an adorable Pikachu that is a must-have for any collector.

A sneak peek of the Pokémon goodies available in Honolulu, Hawaii at the 2024 World Championships, taking place on Aug. 16-18, was unveiled on the final day of the NAIC event.

The big event is on the horizon. Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

The Promo Card, Paradise Resort, will be distributed to anybody who received an invite to the event in Honolulu and features artwork showcasing Pikachu, Alolan Raichu, Gholdengo, and Alolan Exeggutor, amongst others, referencing the most recent Pokémon generation and Alola’s Hawaiian inspiration.

Interestingly, the effect of the Trainer card is focused around Psyduck, reducing the Retreat Cost of any Psyduck in play, both yours and your opponent, by one.

While the promo is a nice pick-up, it’s definitely overshadowed by the reveal of a snorkeling Pikachu plush—complete with a snorkel, mask, shirt, and flippers.

Pikachu is no stranger to being the focus of the World’s plushes, with the fan-favorite eating a bowl of noodles at last year’s event in Yokahoma and Pikachu in a Beefeater outfit at the 2022 event in London.

With the NAIC event wrapping up, the countdown is now on to Pokémon Worlds 2024 in Honolulu in August, where the very best across various Pokémon games will face off to vy for the honor of claiming the title of being the best in the world.

Further Pokémon details around the franchise in general could well be on the horizon too with a Nintendo Direct taking place this month, which may provide fans with further details on the highly anticipated Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

It’s set to be another big year for Nintendo, with the Nintendo Switch 2 due to arrive in 2025, ushering in a new era for the company.

