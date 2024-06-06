How to watch Pokémon NAIC 2024: TCG, VGC, Unite, and Go

The last big Pokémon international esports event is about to take place in New Orleans, LA, with the 2024 Pokémon North American Championships kicking off from June 7 to 9, and it is the last chance trainers have to get those crucial Worlds qualifying points.

For those unable to attend the event in Louisana, though, plenty of streams are happening over the weekend to showcase the main matches. So, depending on what you’re interested in, there is something for everyone.

Where to watch Pokémon North American Championships 2024

Pokémon TCG

Pokémon TCG, as always, is hosted on Twitch for all divisions and will likely take the longest time to complete.

Commentators: Juancho Saldana, Ross Gilbert, Joe Bernard, Pablo Meza, and Shelbie Bou.

June 7: 8am CT onwards.

June 8: 8am CT onwards.

June 9: Finals begin at 9am CT.

Pokémon VGC (Scarlet and Violet)

The VGC side of the tournament is hosted on the main Pokémon Twitch channel, which again features all divisions.

Commentators: David Partington, Evan Latt, Gabby Snyder, Jake Muller, and Rosemary Kelley.

June 7: 8am CT onwards.

June 8: 8am CT onwards.

June 9: Finals start at 9am CT but will likely begin much later after TCG and GO conclude.

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite will only be at NAIC for a few days due to a packed timetable. Again, you can find matches on the Unite Twitch channel.

Commentators: Jake “Spragels” Sprague, Kirk “Doobsnax” Dubé, Joshua “Zoinks” Hiebert, and Evan “WonderChef” Hashimoto.

June 7: 8am CT onwards.

June 8: 8am CT onwards. Finals will be held on this day after the initial matches.

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is hosted on its own Twitch channel for every division, as is the norm for these events.

Commentators: Will Dunphey, Amanda Lundberg, Nick Livezey, Stephanie Kristine, and Pedro Carrizo.

Friday, June 7: 8am CT onwards.

Saturday, June 8: 8am CT onwards.

Sunday, June 9: Finals start at 9am CT, and GO is usually the first game to be played on the schedule. So get up bright and early.

