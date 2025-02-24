Pokémon needs to finally give a forgotten gen the attention it deserves on Pokémon Day

Pokémon Day is right around the corner and expectations are high following a year of secrecy after last year’s celebrations—and I’m praying that a forgotten generation will finally be acknowledged in this year’s slew of announcements.

As fans eagerly await news of the Legends: Z-A release date and wonder whether the rumors of a new Black and White remake are true, I’m on the edge of my seat wishing Johto is revisited for the first time in 16 years.

Hopes of another Johto remake in the style of Let’s Go! Pikachu and Let’s Go! Eevee have come and gone, while speculation that the second generation of Pokémon would be the focus point of the latest set in Pokémon TCG Pocket proved to be incorrect. Meanwhile, in the TCG itself, a Black and White focused set similar to the uber-popular 151 is expected this summer.

It’s quite frankly a travesty how Johto has been overlooked for so long, particularly as the likes of Sinnoh have received a plethora of attention in recent years while the Nintendo Switch era of titles has been given longevity with expansion packs.

Even the gimmicks introduced in Pokémon games in the past have largely overlooked the Johto region. Not a single Gen II Pokémon received a Gigantamax form in Sword and Shield, while none of the Johto starters have been given Mega forms.

We did, of course, see Cyndaquil as a starter in Legends: Arceus, with Typhlosion receiving a new Hisuian form as a result. But is that really enough for the generation that was the first to extend the Pokémon universe?

It’s impossible for me to overlook the significance Johto had on my childhood. While I’ve been playing Pokémon ever since the Kanto days, Johto has a special place in my heart, and I fondly remember exploring the Johto region, revisiting Kanto, and accidentally stopping my Togepi from evolving and never seeing Togetic in my game.

In the anime series and movies, who can forget the excitement when a Gen II Pokémon appeared for the first time? Donphan in the first movie, Snubbull in the Pikachu’s Vacation short, and, of course, Togepi hatching from the egg carried around by Ash and company.

Sure, Johto may not be the best region in hindsight, with the trend of baby Pokémon proving to be a bit of a mishit despite good intentions and the starter trio being eclipsed by those later down the line. But Johto will always have a special place in my heart.

Whether it’s a new TCG set, an expansion in Pokémon TCG Pocket, or a remake in general, Pokémon has forgotten Johto for too long and needs rectification. Please, please, give us more from this beloved region, I beg of you.

