Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023: All bonuses, encounters, raids, and more

It is time for Pokémon Go’s next big event, with the annual Lunar New Year celebration setting players up to encounter a number of rare Pokémon and pairing it with event bonuses, new raids, and Timed Research.

You won’t be getting a lot of new content with Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023, as the event mostly focuses on older Pokémon, the event bonuses, and Timed Research. However, the Pokémon you will be encountering during the event can be fairly rare. So if you plan on getting in on the action, here is everything you need to know about the event.

What is Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 event?

The Lunar New Year event is a staple for Pokémon Go, which means it happens every year around the same time and tends to keep a similar theme. Occasionally it will introduce a new Pokémon such as Darumaka, but the main focus tends to be on increasing specific Pokémon encounters and providing event bonuses for players.

Full schedule for Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023

The Lunar New Year 2023 event is a standard Pokémon Go event, which means it will only have one portion and all of the content will be made available at once. In this case, it runs from Jan. 19 to 23 and any of the event-exclusive content will become unavailable once it ends. So make sure you get everything you want done while it is ongoing.

All event bonuses for Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023

Players can make two Special Trades per day

Players will receive double Stardust from Gifts

The chance of getting a Lucky Pokémon in a trade is increased

The chance of becoming Lucky Friends is increased

The chance of encountering a Shiny Darumaka is increased

All Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023

Niantic has pushed new Field Research and a set of Timed Research live for the Lunar New Year 2023 event.

The Timed Research is split into three different parts based on a choice you make while completing it. Most of the tasks and rewards remain the same, but there are a few differences. You can find a full list of tasks, rewards, and a guide on how to complete them here.

All boosted encounters for Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023

Ponyta

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Slugma

Numel

Combee

Buneary

Darumaka

Fennekin

Bunnelby

Full Raid Battle rotation for Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023

One-star raids Hisuian Voltorb Shinx Darumaka Galarian Darumaka

Three-star raids Flareon Shuckle Blaziken Druddigon Diggersby

Five-star raids Regice

Mega Raids Mega Lopunny



Full Egg Hatch pool (7km) for Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023

Chingling

Riolu

Darumaka

Galarian Darumaka

Scraggy

All Shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023

Not every Pokémon listed as a boosted encounter or that appears in Eggs and Raid Battles during the Lunar New Year 2023 event can appear as a Shiny. Most of them can, but there are a select few that don’t have their alternate color variant available yet.

You can find the full list of Shiny Pokémon, along with which Pokémon don’t have their variant in the game yet, here.

All new items in Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 event

The only item added to the shop for Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 event, outside of event boxes, is a Red Lantern backpack. This avatar item can be obtained for 200 PokéCoins.