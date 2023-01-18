Each big Pokémon Go event puts a focus on a select number of Pokémon that will be appearing more frequently, with most of those Pokémon somehow fitting into that event’s theme. This is something that the Lunar New Year 2023 sticks with, bringing back a number of Pokémon and putting them under a spotlight. But does that mean they can all be Shiny?

Unfortunately, just because a Pokémon is included in an event doesn’t mean that its Shiny variant is available. Niantic tends to release Shiny Pokémon in batches, only adding new Shinies a few Pokémon at a time depending on the event. But Pokémon Go has been out long enough that there are hundreds of Shiny Pokémon already available.

Related: All Lucky Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023

For the Lunar New Year 2023 specifically, a majority of the Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild, via Eggs, and in raids can appear as a Shiny. So for anyone taking part in this event, here are all of the Shiny Pokémon you have a chance to encounter from Jan. 19 to 23.

All new and returning Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 event

Unlike some new events, Niantic has not added any new Shiny Pokémon during the Lunar New Year 2023 event. Every Pokémon that does have a Shiny has been previously available, so you don’t need to rush out and try to capitalize on something new.

All Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 event

Boosted spawn encounters

All of these Pokémon can appear as Shinies for lucky players. You can find a full list of encounters for the event here.

Ponyta

Magmar

Magikarp

Slugma

Numel

Combee

Buneary

Darumaka Boosted Shiny odds

Bunnelby

Event-exclusive Egg hatches (Seven kilometers)

All of these Pokémon can hatch as Shinies for lucky players. You can find a full list of encounters for the event here.

Riolu

Darumaka Boosted Shiny odds

Galarian Darumaka

Raid Battle encounters

All of these Pokémon can appear as Shinies for lucky players after being defeated in a raid. You can find a full list of encounters for the event here.

One-star raids Shinx Darumaka Boosted Shiny odds Galarian Darumaka

Three-star raids Shuckle Blaziken Druddigon

Five-star raids Regice

Mega Raids Mega Lopunny



How to easily get Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 event

There is no guaranteed way to up your odds of encountering a Shiny Pokémon, however, since this is an event you do have a better chance when it comes to the featured species.

When a Pokémon is featured during an event, that means it is guaranteed to pop up more frequently. And, since you can only tell if a Pokémon is Shiny in Pokémon Go by encountering it, this give players more opportunities to run into one while playing the game.

Along with the simple math of “more encounters = more chances for Shinies,” Darumaka actually does have increased Shiny odds for the entire Lunar New Year 2023 event, so make sure to take advantage of that.