All Lucky Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023

It is officially the new year, with Pokémon Go ushering in its second big event of 2023 to help celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Running from Jan. 19 to 23, players will see a number of familiar faces appearing more frequently, with plenty of event bonuses and Shiny Pokémon to chase after. That includes boosted chances at encountering a Shiny Darumaka throughout the enter Lunar New Year 2023 event, too.

You won’t be running into any new Pokémon this time, but Darumaka, Buneary, Fennekin, Bunnelby, and even Flareon will be appearing in the wild—some of which fit the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit theme. Meanwhile, Blaziken, Diggersby, Regice, and Mega Lopunny headline the raid rotation this time.

In addition to those encounters, players will also have new Timed Research to complete during the event that will give different rewards depending on which choices they make. It isn’t anything super detailed, but the extra items and special encounters are nice. So here is how you can complete all of the Lunar New Year 2023 research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 Lucky Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards

Lucky Wishes page one

Catch five Pokémon 15 Poké Balls

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon five times Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, one Lucky Egg

Branched Choices

All of the Pokémon encounters for the Timed Research will remain the same regardless of your choice. The only content that changes based on which path you choose are a few of the tasks you have to complete and the item you get at the end with the total rewards.

Hatching Eggs

Using Daily Adventure Incense

Collecting Stardust

Lucky Wishes page two (Hatching Eggs)

Catch 10 Pokémon Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Magikarp encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon Combusken encounter

Hatch three Eggs Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends Azumarill encounter



Total Rewards: Darumaka encounter and one Incubator

Lucky Wishes page two (Using Daily Adventure Incense)

Catch 10 Pokémon Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Magikarp encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon Combusken encounter

Earn 25,000 XP Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends Azumarill encounter



Total Rewards: Darumaka encounter and one Incense

Lucky Wishes page two (Collecting Stardust)

Catch 10 Pokémon Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Magikarp encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon Combusken encounter

Earn 7,500 Stardust Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends Azumarill encounter



Total Rewards: Darumaka encounter and one Star Piece

